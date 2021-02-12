Continental Structural Plastics’ CEO Steve Rooney Named General Manager, Composites Business Unit For Teijin

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — February 11, 2021 — Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a Teijin Group Company, today announced that Steve Rooney, CEO, has been promoted to General Manager of the Composites Business Unit of Teijin Limited.

In this expanded role, Rooney will report directly to Akimoto Uchikawa, who has been named President of the Materials Business. Steve will continue to be a Teijin Group Corporate Officer, while Uchikawa becomes a Teijin Group Executive Officer.

As general manager of the Composites Business Unit, Rooney will now be responsible for all composites operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. This will include Japanese composites operations in Matsuyama and Ibigawa; and the operations of Inapal Plásticos, Benet Automotive and Teijin Automotive Center Europe, in addition to CSP’s existing operations in Pouancé, France. It also includes the operations of CSP Victall. In January, CSP Victall, originally a 50/50 joint venture with Victall Qingdao Railway Ltd., became a wholly owned subsidiary of Teijin via a share transfer. This transfer took place to allow Victall to focus on its core rail business, while CSP Victall continues to expand the use of advanced composites among Chinese automotive OEMs.

“This organizational change is an important step in allowing us to unify Teijin’s composites operations around the world,” said Rooney. “We will be able to standardize operations and systems across all facilities globally, enabling us to provide our customers with seamless service and access to leading-edge composite technologies, regardless of where they are located.”

“I am convinced Steve will strengthen our capabilities across our composites operations. The composites footprint we now have further enables us to meet our customers’ needs for lightweight but strong automotive components,” said Uchikawa. “As we integrate these global operations, we are committed to embarking on a robust life cycle assessment process, including a complete analysis of the total amount of carbon dioxide we emit during our production process.”

Specifically, Teijin’s Composites Business Unit is comprised of manufacturing operations in the United States (CSP); Mexico (CSP); Czech Republic (Benet Automotive); France (CSP); Portugal (Inapal Plásticos); China (CSP Victall); and Japan (Teijin). It also includes research and development facilities located in Auburn Hills, Michigan; Pouancé, France; Wuppertal, Germany; Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic; Tangshan, China; and Matsuyama, Japan. Today, these advanced glass and carbon fiber composites operations provide lightweight, high-strength automotive components ranging from electric vehicle battery covers and enclosures to pickup boxes, roof systems and Class A body panels. CSP is among the largest compounders of composite materials in world, while Teijin is the world’s third largest producer of carbon fiber.

These management changes will become effective April 1, 2021.

Source: Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company