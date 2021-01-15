Healthcare Laundry Services Provider Linen King Appoints Chris Corcoran New Chief Operating Officer

TULSA, Okla. — January 14, 2021 — Linen King, a provider of healthcare laundry services in the south and central United States, recently announced a change to its senior leadership team.

Chris Corcoran has been brought on to serve as Chief Operations Officer for the Company. Chris has more than 30 years’ worth of operations and executive managerial experience in the healthcare laundry business. Chris comes to Linen King having most recently served as a Division Vice President for a large healthcare laundry group. Gary Hutchison, who has been with Linen King for almost ten years, will become the Chief Administration Officer for the Company.

“This move represents our continued progress in the industry. We are excited to add Chris to our outstanding leadership team and know that he will make an immediate positive impact on operational efficiency,” said Leonard McCullough, Linen King CEO. Gary Hutchison, Linen King CAO, said “I am eager to work with Chris on operations and am excited about my new role, which will allow me to focus more of my time on activities such as strategic acquisitions, account management, human resources, facility certification and other critical facets of Linen King’s business as we continue to grow.”

Posted January 15, 2021

Source: Linen King