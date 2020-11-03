David Zarrilli Named Director of Global Sales And Marketing For Thwing-Albert Instrument Company

WEST BERLIN, N.J. — October 16, 2020 — Thwing-Albert is pleased to announce that Mr. David Zarrilli will be assuming the role of Director of Global Sales and Marketing. As David has been with Thwing-Albert for nearly 30 years, having spent most of that time in various sales and marketing positions, he brings a solid foundation and understanding of materials testing and the instrumentation required to meet the demands of today’s vigorous testing needs. For the past 10 years, he was a regional account manager responsible for direct interaction with clients to identify and provide testing instrumentation that was optimized for their specific testing needs. As an organization, the primary focus is serving customers by providing them with the products, services and technical expertise that they have come to expect over the companies 120 year history.

To that extent, we have assembled a team of account managers and support staff that are dedicated to this goal and bring over 100 years of combined experience. Each of the members of the team can assist with simple to complex materials testing solutions and we take pride in the ability to develop solutions for unique customer applications regularly. These changes bring opportunities to continue to move forward with the focus on customers and the changing industry needs for quality materials testing equipment.

Posted November 3, 2020

Source: Thwing-Albert