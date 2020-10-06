Jenoptik Announces The Appointment Of Steve Green As President For Smart Manufacturing Solutions

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — October 6, 2020 — Jenoptik has announced the appointment of Steve Green as president of JENOPTIK Automotive North America.

North America is a key market for smart manufacturing technologies in the fields of automation, laser processing, and metrology. Green’s experience in manufacturing and automation will help lead the way towards executing key market strategies for growth in the region, continuing to expand the company’s product offerings into different industries and magnify customer service efforts.

“We welcome Steve’s extensive management and industry experience to the team as we continue to expand our North American operations and establish ourselves as a global supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions,” said Martin Kuhnhen, head of the Light & Production division. “Steve brings a wealth of industry know-how to the team that includes a valuable mix of product, systems, customer service, sales and business leadership experience within a broad range of manufacturing markets.”

Green has more than 25 years of manufacturing, automation and specialty tooling experience, supporting North American energy and automotive markets. Prior to Jenoptik, Steve worked in several roles at KUKA Robotics including Operations & Customer Services manager, president KUKA Canada, and president KUKA Robotics USA.

Posted October 6, 2020

Source: Jenoptik