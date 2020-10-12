Dr. Barry Arkles Resumes Position As Chief Executive Officer Of Gelest Inc.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — October 12, 2020 — Gelest Inc. announced today that Dr. Barry Arkles, has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Gelest Inc. effective immediately. Dr. Arkles is also the Chairman of the Board of Gelest, the company he co-founded in 1991. On October 1, 2020 Gelest was acquired by Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. (MCA; Head office: New York, the United States; President: Steve Yurich), the U.S. subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masayuki Waga).

“Dr. Arkles’ comprehensive knowledge of the business and technology of Gelest provides excellent continuity as members of the talented leadership team join to support the continued growth of the company in the key markets served: medical device, semiconductor, personal care, pharmaceutical and diagnostic science,” remarked Steve Yurich, President of MCA.

Dr. Arkles stated, “My primary objective will be to deploy the technological strengths of Gelest and its parent Mitsubishi Chemical in service to the customer base that depends on us and the communities that we serve. With the support of our reliable and talented employees, I anticipate a smooth transition into the Mitsubishi Chemical organization while sustaining the continued growth of Gelest.”

Dr. Arkles’ appointment follows the resignation of Ken Gayer as CEO of Gelest.

