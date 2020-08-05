John Edelman Appointed As Executive Chairman Of The Board At The Crypton® Companies

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — August 5, 2020 — The Crypton Companies (Crypton LLC & Nanotex LLC), are providers of performance textile technologies in the contract, home furnishings, and apparel markets and the only fabric approved by the EPA to be disinfected (Crypton Fabric), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed industry veteran John Edelman to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Edelman has decades of experience in all aspects of the design business and is a respected advocate in the design community.

From 2010-2019, John was the CEO of Design Within Reach and Herman Miller Consumer group. He transformed that business from one that was struggling with sales and identity to a profitable, recognized, global design leader. Prior to that, he was President of Edelman Leather and served on the Board of Directors of Waterworks. He brings this vast wealth of knowledge, industry experience and a proven track record of positioning companies for strategic growth and successful outcomes to the Crypton Companies.

John serves on the Board of Directors of Be Original Americas, DIFFA (Design Industry Foundation for the Fight of AIDS), and the Design Leadership Network. He also sits on numerous advisory councils including the Phillip Johnson Glass House.

“I could not be happier to have John join as Executive Chairman of the Board. I’ve known him for more than a decade and have long admired his dedication to excellence. His unique leadership has led to the creation of exceptional value in every organization he has helmed. He will serve as a strategic advisor and help guide the implementation of Crypton’s growth strategy. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to expand Crypton’s reach in innovating and delivering best-in-class performance textile technologies,” says Lance Keziah, President and CEO of Crypton.

Edelman states: “I look forward to this new role with Crypton, a brand I respect for its long history of innovation and integrity. Crypton is a category leader in textile technologies and has tremendous growth potential across existing verticals, and I look forward to working with them to discover new paths for future growth.”

Posted August 5, 2020

Source: The Crypton Companies