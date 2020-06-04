BRAMSCHE, Germany — June 4, 2020 — Heytex appoints Fabian Kampsen as new Commercial Director, groomed from its own ranks.

Fabian Kampsen is with Heytex since 2011, was meanwhile able to gather much appreciated sales experience in Heytex’ subsidiary in China from 2014 to 2015 and has, since his successful Master- degree, up to now been responsible as Market Manager for our HEYsign business center of largeformat printable textiles.

In his new role as Commercial Director Fabian Kampsen is entrusted with leading the global sales & marketing team to continue Heytex’ development towards a customer-focused, reliable and sustainable partner for its customers as well as maneuvering Heytex Sales through the challenging times of Covid- 19 and setting Sales up for the future.

Fabian lives with his girlfriend in Damme, Germany.

