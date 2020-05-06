Kate Cave Brings Rug Design Expertise to Delos’ Creative Process

CALHOUN, Ga. — May 6, 2020 — Delos is excited to announce the addition of Kate Cave, the newest member of the Delos team. She will serve as Design Consultant to partner with Delos customers throughout their design process. Rug inspiration can come from anywhere, including client moodboards. With Kate’s help, Delos is going to take designers’ ideas to the next level by infusing on-trend thinking and unique mixes of yarn systems. Her goal is to take a streamlined approach to the creative process resulting in minimal revisions and improved turnaround times.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, the Delos custom hospitality business has expanded and Kate will apply her wealth of experience to support this segment.

“I was impressed when Kate brought her inspiration notebook packed full of ideas to our interview. Moving forward in areas of on-trend design was as important to her as her portfolio of past work.” – Leah Phillips, Co-Owner, Delos​

Kate previously worked as a Senior Designer for Shaw Carpet and as Textile Product Designer at Stanton Carpet before joining Delos. Her formal training came from Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia as well as the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.

“I enjoy collaborating and sharing my design knowledge so that, together, we can leverage the endless possibilities that Delos’ tufting technology offers.” – Kate Cave, Design Consultant, Delos

Delos has launched a new blog. Kate will play a key role in contributing content.

Posted May 6, 2020

Source: Delos Custom Rugs