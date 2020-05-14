Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Cindy Davis As New Chief Brand Officer And President Of Decorist

UNION, N.J. — May 13, 2020 — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced the appointment of Cindy Davis as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and President, Decorist, effective May 26, 2020. Ms. Davis will report directly to Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond’s President & CEO.

Ms. Davis will be responsible for developing and implementing the Promise pillar of the Company’s strategic growth plan. Her responsibilities will include stewardship and execution of brand strategy, as well as marketing and communications across the Company’s retail banners. Ms. Davis will also support the team responsible for developing and executing the growth strategy for the Company’s online interior design platform, Decorist, which provides customers with personalized home design services.

Mark Tritton, President & CEO, said, “We have continued to invest in our business and take measured steps to enhance how we serve our loyal customers throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Cindy’s arrival as Chief Brand Officer follows a number of recent executive appointments as we establish a world class leadership team to rebuild our business and strengthen our authority in the Home space.

“Cindy has an incredible track record leading brand strategy, digital, and consumer insights for some of the largest and most beloved brands in the country and her expertise will be invaluable as we strengthen our omni-always shopping experience and deepen our relationship with customers.”

Ms. Davis will join the Company from L Brands, where she currently serves as EVP and Chief Digital Marketing Officer, responsible for innovating marketing solutions to drive growth across brands and geographies, accelerating digital capabilities company-wide and building loyal customer relationships. Previously she was EVP, Consumer Experience, at Disney/ABC Television, prior to which she held strategic leadership positions at other leading retail and leisure brands, including Walmart, Inc., Sam’s Club, Yum! Brands, Starwood Hotels and Hilton Hotels.

Ms. Davis said, “Our homes have never been more important to us and I am excited to join Bed Bath & Beyond at a time when it is making it easy for customers to feel at home. I look forward to working with Mark and this outstanding leadership team to build an even stronger connection with customers in the future.”

Ms. Davis’s appointment bolsters the Company’s new senior leadership team, which also includes several recent appointments:

Gustavo Arnal – EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

John Hartmann – EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President of buybuy BABY

Joe Hartsig – EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer and President of Harmon Inc.

Gregg Melnick – EVP, Chief Stores Officer

Rafeh Masood – EVP, Chief Digital Officer

Arlene Hong – EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.