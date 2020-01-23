Shaw Industries CEO Vance Bell Recognized Among Top Leaders in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. — January 22, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) chairman and chief executive officer Vance Bell was named to Atlanta magazine’s “The Atlanta 500,” a guide recognizing the metro area’s top executives and influencers across numerous industries.

To select the 500 leaders recognized in this annual publication, Atlanta magazine’s editors consult experts across different sectors while also taking into consideration nominations from the public.

Born in Macon, Ga., Vance attended Georgia Tech where he played football, and in 1973 received a degree in industrial management. After graduating, he went to work for West Point-Pepperell before joining Shaw Industries in 1975. Prior to becoming CEO in 2006, his management responsibilities at Shaw included sales and marketing, international businesses, and operations.

“With a great respect for people and an ability to create an inclusive culture with our customers and associates, Vance’s leadership helped transform Shaw from the world’s largest carpet manufacturer to one of the world’s largest flooring providers,” states Tim Baucom, president of Shaw Industries.

“His consistency, determination and selflessness have allowed us to adeptly navigate a rapidly changing business environment and global economy.”

Vance has been heavily involved in industry, civic and community leadership roles, including with the Carpet and Rug Institute, the Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech, the Dalton State College Foundation Board, and the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation, among others.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit www.shawinc.com.

Posted January 23, 2020

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.