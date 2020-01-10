Carol Pollack-Nelson Joins ASTM International Board Of Directors

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — January 9, 2020 — Carol Pollack-Nelson, Ph.D., owner of Independent Safety Consulting LLC (Rockville, Maryland, USA), will serve a three-year term on the ASTM International board of directors.

Pollack-Nelson is also a human factors psychologist specializing in consumer product safety. She provides guidance to stakeholders on a wide range of product safety issues including foreseeable use and anticipated hazards.

An ASTM International member since 1992, Pollack-Nelson is a member of the committees on consumer products (F15) and textiles (D13). She was honored with the F15 Consumer Award in 2006.

Before working as a consultant, Pollack-Nelson worked as a senior engineering psychologist at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from 1988 to 1993.

Pollack-Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a doctorate in industrial/organizational psychology from George Washington University.

ASTM International’s board of directors is made up of 25 leaders from an array of companies, associations, and government bodies worldwide. Several members are based outside the United States.

Source: ASTM International