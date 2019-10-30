American Silk Mills Adds Jeffrey W. Smith As Director Of Sales

HIGH POINT, NC — October 30, 2019 — American Silk Mills announced today that Jeffrey W. Smith has joined the company as director of sales. Smith will report to David Corbin, CEO of American Silk Mills. The addition of Smith will help fulfill the company’s business development strategy and strengthen its sales capabilities.

Smith has more than 20 years of experience in the home furnishings industry. Prior to joining American Silk Mills, Smith worked for Hughes Furniture Industries as national sales manager where he was responsible for hiring, training and managing its sales team. Smith also worked directly with merchandising and product development to create new products, as well as develop marketing and training programs with the companies he has represented. Smith held executive positions of VP of Sales and VP of Business Development at Ashley Furniture Industries, Regional Sales Manager at Broyhill Home Furnishings and VP of Sales at Lane Home Furnishings.

“We are very pleased to welcome someone with Smith’s knowledge and experience to the American Silk Mills team,” said David Corbin, chief executive officer of American Silk Mills. “We believe his leadership in this industry will help us continue to provide our customers with innovative strategies and solutions, as well as create an immediate impact for the company.”

In his role, Smith will be instrumental in analyzing the growth opportunities for American Silk Mills. He will assist in hiring additional sales representatives focused on the residential, jobber and designer end markets, while also leading business expansion into the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and International territories.

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of American Silk Mills, a company rich in both heritage and transformation,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to building lasting customer relationships and growing our business both domestically and internationally.”

American Silk Mills was acquired by Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited in November 2017. ASM was founded in 1896 and remains among the oldest and most established of the American textile brands. The Company specializes in designing, weaving and distributing innovative textiles to customers across residential, contract, transportation and specialty markets. ASM products include fine jacquard textiles, high quality silks, a variety of luxurious velvets and Sensuede®, an eco-friendly synthetic suede.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited is the flagship textiles company of the KK Birla Group headquartered in India. It is a leading textile solutions provider, producing a range of products including value-added and specialty yarns, fabrics for home furnishings, contract drapery and upholstery. Sutlej currently serves a global clientele with its presence in major developed and emerging markets across more than 65 countries. The company is an internationally-recognized industry leader in the use of state-of-the-art technology and the implementation of eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices and processing.

Source: Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited