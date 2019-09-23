PPG Names Knavish, Liebert Executive Vice Presidents

PITTSBURGH — September 23, 2019 — PPG today announced that Tim Knavish and Rebecca Liebert will be appointed executive vice presidents and join the company’s Executive Committee, effective October 1. Knavish currently serves as PPG senior vice president, architectural coatings, and president, PPG Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Liebert currently serves as PPG senior vice president, automotive coatings. Knavish and Liebert will continue reporting to Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO.

Knavish will continue to lead the architectural coatings business for the U.S. and Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. In addition, he will assume leadership responsibility for the company’s global automotive refinish business, PPG’s Latin America region, and the company’s digital and information technology functions.

Liebert will continue to lead PPG’s global automotive coatings business, Asia Pacific region, mobility initiatives and procurement function. She will assume leadership responsibility for the company’s industrial coatings business and industrial segment manufacturing, which includes resin production.

In addition, Ram Vadlamannati, PPG senior vice president, protective and marine coatings, will add regional oversight responsibilities as president, PPG EMEA, effective Oct. 1. Vadlamannati will also continue to oversee the company’s global environment, health and safety (EHS) function. He will relocate to Rolle, Switzerland and will continue reporting to McGarry.

“These executives have demonstrated extremely strong capabilities and performance in leading their respective businesses and functions in a complex, fast-moving global environment,” said McGarry. “In these key leadership roles, I’m confident they will continue to contribute significantly to PPG’s growth and business success.”

Source: PPG