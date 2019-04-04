Royal DSM Announces Mr. John Witkowski’s Appointment As President Of DSM Biomedical

LIMBURG, Netherlands — April 4, 2019 — Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces Mr. John Witkowski’s appointment as President of DSM Biomedical, effective April 1. Mr. Witkowski succeeds Mr. Tim Shannon, who has served as interim president since December 2018.

As president, Mr. Witkowski will oversee the strategic development and execution of DSM Biomedical’s global activities.

“I am honored to be appointed President of DSM Biomedical,” Mr. Wikowski said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to strengthen DSM’s existing technology platforms and continue to grow our strategic partnerships in the medical device market.”

Mr. Witkowski brings extensive experience in orthopaedic implants and instruments, and holds a broad skill set in operations, R&D, supply chain and business development. Most recently, he served as President for the Contract Molding Services business of Bemis Manufacturing Company, a plastic manufacturing conglomerate. Prior to that, Mr. Witkowski held various senior leadership positions in start-ups and multinational companies. He holds an MBA from Iona College, USA, as well as a degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech, USA.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Witkowski to DSM and am confident he will continue to solidify our position as a market leader in biomedical sciences,” said Rob van Leen, Chief Innovation Officer, DSM. “We are very grateful to Mr. Shannon for his valuable contributions to DSM Biomedical, while filling the role of president ad interim. Mr. Shannon will now lead all commercial and marketing efforts for DSM Biomedical in his new broader position as Vice President Sales & Marketing.”

Posted April 4, 2019

Source: Royal DSM