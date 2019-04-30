Eriez Promotes Ezio Viti To Regional Sales Director For Asia-Pacific Region

ERIE, PA — April 30, 2019 — Eriez® Senior Director of Asia-Pacific Operations and Strategy Jaisen Kohmuench announces the promotion of Ezio Viti to Regional Sales Director for the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC).

Kohmuench says, “Ezio will be tasked with directing our APAC sales efforts, including management of sales agents, representatives and resellers within this market. This will include driving initiatives, measuring results and ensuring a focus on this geographical area which stretches from Australia through Southeast Asia.”

“In addition to his new responsibilities,” says Kohmuench, “Ezio will maintain current sales duties with Eriez-Australia.” He adds, “Ezio will report locally to the Managing Director of Eriez-Australia James Cooke and the overall strategy within the Asia-Pacific region will be coordinated at the global level.”

Viti is a mechanical engineer with more than three decades of experience applying process solutions in the mining, resources recovery, wastewater and general process industries. He previously worked at Linatex Australia Pty Ltd (now Weir Minerals) and then served as Director of Steinert Australia Pty Ltd prior to joining Eriez-Australia as Sales Director in 2017.

Kohmuench says, “While at Eriez-Australia, Ezio has been concentrating on increasing our company’s sales presence in the growing Indonesian market. The addition of the Southeast Asia region is a natural progression of his job duties and allows for the establishment of a clear and coordinated strategy within the region.” According to Eriez, Viti will work with Sales Director of Eriez-China David Fan and Sales Manager of Southeast Asia Sky Dong to coordinate the multi-office efforts.

Eriez is recognized as world authority in separation technologies. The company’s magnetic lift and separation, metal detection, fluid recycling, flotation, materials feeding, screening, conveying and controlling equipment have application in the process, metalworking, packaging, plastics, rubber, recycling, food, mining, aggregate and textile industries. Eriez manufactures and markets these products through 12 international subsidiaries located on six continents.

Source: Eriez