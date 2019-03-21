ORITAIN Boosts Expertise In Cotton And Agriculture To Tackle Fraud In Global Fashion And Textile Supply Chains

LONDON — March 21, 2019 — Oritain™, the product and supply chain traceability specialist, has announced the appointment of Jeff Elder, former Vice President at J.G. Boswell, North America’s largest agricultural producer and one of the largest cotton growers.

Jeff Elder brings over 20 years’ experience overseeing the sales and marketing of J.G. Boswell Company’s crops – including pima cotton, tomato paste, cottonseed and safflower oils, and seed by-products – and 40 years with California agriculture, having been active in and served on the boards for many agricultural organizations. Jeff’s vast experience and equally extensive network in both the cotton and agricultural industry will prove extremely beneficial in expanding Oritain’s current growth throughout the US, and globally.

Having been a driving force through all levels of the cotton industry, throughout most corners of the world (both previously as president of the Cotton Warehouse Association of America, and past chairman of Supima), Jeff’s considerable knowledge of the cotton supply chain has earned him a significant standing in the industry and a wealth of insights.

In his role as Chair of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, Jeff remains actively involved in the progression of American agriculture, both in the development and investment of the next generation of industry leaders, bringing his continued learning to Oritain’s food traceability service.

This appointment is a further step from Oritain in helping the textiles industry solve global problems such as counterfeiting, blending and mitigating forced labour, and helping the food industry meet the ongoing demand for safe, traceable produce, underpinning animal welfare and environmental standards.

Rupert Hodges, Executive Director, Oritain said: “Jeff Elder joins Oritain at a time when the fashion and textile industry is under increasing scrutiny and CEOs are under pressure to secure their supply chains. Textiles can cross multiple borders and pass through numerous sets of hands, and with each exchange the risk of fraud increases.

“Jeff’s understanding of American crops, their supply chains and the issues faced by the cotton and agricultural industries will help us to protect global supply chains from the increasing threat of fraud.”

Jeff Elder, Managing Director, North America, Oritain said: “Over the past 20 years, the cotton and agriculture industry has changed significantly. Illegally produced textiles are entering the legal supply chain – high quality cotton is being blended or substituted with low grade or unethically-produced alternatives. Forensic traceability is key to ensuring transparent and ethical supply chains. I look forward to working with Oritain to support the industry to root out unscrupulous practices.”

Source: ORITAIN