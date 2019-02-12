Jon Caplan, CEO Of Johnston & Murphy And Genesco Branded Group, To Retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — February 11, 2019 — Genesco Inc. announced that Jon Caplan recently announced his retirement as CEO of Johnston & Murphy and Genesco’s Branded Group, effective at the end of June 2019. Johnston & Murphy, the American heritage footwear, apparel and accessories brand, will be led by Danny Ewoldsen, who was named president of Johnston & Murphy in January 2018. Ewoldsen, a 16-year veteran of Johnston & Murphy, previously served as executive vice president, retail and ecommerce.

A veteran of the footwear industry, Caplan first joined Genesco, Johnston & Murphy’s parent company, in 1982. He took on numerous roles within the corporation, ultimately serving as president of the Laredo/Code West Boot Co. Following a 10-year stint outside of the company, the majority of the time with Stride Rite Corp. where he led the Stride Rite Children’s Group and its Keds brand. Caplan rejoined Genesco in 2002 as president of Johnston & Murphy and CEO of Genesco’s Branded Group. During his 16-year tenure, Caplan was instrumental in the brand’s transformation from a heritage dress shoe brand into a true lifestyle brand.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the remarkable growth and success of Johnston & Murphy. I have long admired the company’s dedication to the highest standard of craftsmanship and have the utmost confidence in Danny and the rest of the leadership team’s ability to carry Johnston & Murphy’s legacy into the future,” said Caplan.

“Jon’s strategic vision, industry expertise and personal warmth made him an effective and unique leader. He led with humility and never missed the opportunity to teach or offer support at all levels of our organization. We thank him for all he has done for our team and for establishing J&M as a viable and growing business. We wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life,” added Ewoldsen.

Bob Dennis, Genesco chairman, president and CEO, said, “I share Jon’s enthusiasm about the tremendous potential in the Johnston & Murphy business and his confidence in the ability of Danny and his team to continue the positive momentum Johnston & Murphy has enjoyed in recent years. We thank Jon for his 26 years with the Company and celebrate his lasting legacy at Johnston & Murphy and Genesco.”

Posted February 12, 2019

Source: Genesco Inc.