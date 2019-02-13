brrr° Expands Sales Team With Molly Kremidas & Valentina Henao, Two Seasoned Textile Professionals

ATLANTA — February 13, 2019 — Cooling technology innovator brrr° has expanded its sales team with two experienced professionals who will focus on business development with retailers and manufacturers across the apparel and textile industry.

Molly Kremidas brings more than 25 years of knowledge and experience in textiles and packaging to brrr°. She was formerly the Director of Sales for North America for TIPA, a leader in compostable flexible packaging for fashion and food.

Earlier in her career, Kremidas was Marketing Director at Nilit, where she oversaw product innovation, marketing and branding initiatives with manufacturers, brands and retailers. She also previously worked at C9, a partnership between Target Corp. and Champion, which is now part of Hanes Brands Inc. Kremidas earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in fashion merchandising from The American College of Applied Arts, and is a sought-after speaker at industry conferences and educational events.

Valentina Henao has more than two decades of experience across all facets of the textile industry, including fabric sourcing, private labeling and trim apparel products. She began her career as a Sourcing Manager for DuPont and was a Fabric Sourcing Manager at INVISTA, which is owned by China’s Shandong Ruyi Group. She also worked in Fabric Merchandising at The Moret Group and was a Global Fabric and Trend Manager at The Dow Chemical Company, where she managed the business unit in North America.

Henao advanced into a business development and sourcing director role at Rethink Fabric, and she oversaw an entire sales team as head of Apparel Business Development at ITW Graphics Asia, Ltd.’s New York office. She ran her own independent fabric consultancy for several years before joining brrr°. Henao earned a Bachelor of Science degree in international trade and marketing from the Fashion Institute of Technology, and minored in fashion buying and merchandising.

“Molly and Valentina bring incredible knowledge and relationships across the entire textile and apparel industry, and we look forward to accelerating our discussions with new and existing customers to integrate brrr° cooling technology into new product lines,” said brrr° Vice President of Sales Julie Brown.

brrr° created a disruptive cooling technology that combines natural minerals, active wicking and rapid drying to create a “Triple Chill Effect™”. It instantly and permanently draws heat and moisture away from the body, and the cooling effects of brrr° have been rigorously tested and verified by globally recognized independent labs.

Posted February 13, 2019

Source: brrr°