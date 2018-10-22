TSYS Appoints Joia M. Johnson To Its Board Of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ga. — October 22, 2018 — TSYS announced today the election of Joia M. Johnson, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Hanesbrands Inc., to its Board of Directors. Johnson was also appointed to the compensation committee of TSYS’ Board of Directors. Her election brings the number of TSYS directors to 13.

“It is a tremendous honor to announce that Joia has agreed to become the newest member of our board of directors,” said M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSYS. “She brings an impressive array of skills — from legal, retail and international to corporate social responsibility to name a few — that will be an asset to TSYS moving forward as we continue to grow and operate as one of the world’s leading payments companies.”

Joia M. Johnson

Johnson is the Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Hanesbrands Inc., a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. She is responsible for legal, human resources, corporate social responsibility, government/trade relations, real estate, facilities and corporate security functions globally. Johnson also serves on the board of directors of Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRDA and CRDB), and has a wealth of experience as a board member for professional and nonprofit organizations in addition to her corporate board duties.

Source: TSYS®