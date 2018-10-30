TRSA Elects Buik Chair And Richardson Vice Chair

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — October 29, 2018 — TRSA recently held its Annual Membership Meeting for the nomination, election and swearing-in of new Officers and Directors.

Jim Buik, president of the Roscoe Co. in Chicago is TRSA’s new chairman. Buik served as vice chairman of TRSA in 2017-2018. The Roscoe Co. is Chicago’s leading independent uniform service company.

Jim has been active in linen, uniform and facility services associations. He’s a graduate of TRSA’s Executive Management Institute (EMI). He served on various committees, task forces and boards and was chairman of UTSA, which blended with TRSA, from 2003 to 2005. He has been a pioneer of industry technologies and best practices. Through association programs he has shared Roscoe’s experience in developing these innovations, including marketing automation, wastewater treatment and employee skill certification.

Additional officers and directors sworn in at the meeting:

Noel Richardson, Officer-Vice Chair, Shasta Linen Supply, Sacramento, Calif.;

Jim Kearns, Officer-Treasurer, Alsco Inc., Salt Lake City;

Bob Dudley, Director, APPEARA, Norfolk, Neb.;

Scott Finkelstein, Director, Ace Uniform Services Inc., Baltimore; and

Dan Sanchez, Director, Medline Industries Inc., Mundelein, Ill.

In addition, Directors Randy Bartsch, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service and P.J. Dempsey, Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply were re-elected for second terms and will be officers serving on the TRSA Executive Committee.

