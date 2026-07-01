DiloGroup: Complete Nonwoven Needling Line For Hygiene Materials In The United States

EBERBACH, Germany — July 7, 2026 — DiloGroup has received an order for a complete needling line designed for the production of hygiene materials in the United States. This project further strengthens our position in the American hygiene sector and reflects the continued demand for reliable, high-performance nonwoven equipment.

The scope of supply covers all process stages, beginning with fiber opening. The line includes the latest TEMAFA fiber-opening and filtration system, ensuring stable operation, precise fiber preparation, and efficient dust and particle management throughout the process.

At the core of the installation is the card feeding and carding system from Dilo Spinnbau, as well as crosslapping and high-performance needlelooms from DiloMachines supported by the CV1 system. This configuration ensures controlled fiber processing, stable web formation, and high throughput. The selected machinery highlights the advantages of Dilo’s high-capacity equipment, particularly in applications where process stability, uniform web quality, and consistent production parameters are essential for hygiene-grade materials.

With this new line, the customer will operate a modern and efficient production setup tailored to the requirements of the U.S. hygiene market. The order confirms the trust placed in DiloGroup’s complete solutions and long-standing expertise in nonwoven production systems.

Posted: July 1, 2026

Source DiloGroup