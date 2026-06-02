Harper Hygienics Introduces Cleanic Probiotic – Everyday Comfort And Support For The Natural Microbiome

WARSAW — June 1, 2026 — Harper Hygienics introduces Cleanic Probiotic – a new line of menstrual pads created for women who expect reliable protection, everyday comfort and a more conscious approach to intimate hygiene.

Cleanic Probiotic pads have been enriched with carefully selected Lactobacillus strains, which support the natural balance of the microbiome. Thanks to probiotics incorporated into the absorbent layer, the product not only helps maintain a feeling of freshness and comfort, but also supports the natural protective barrier of intimate areas.

The pads feature a top sheet made from 100% organic cotton, providing softness and gentleness in contact with sensitive skin. Their triple absorbent core effectively absorbs moisture, helping to ensure reliable protection throughout the day and night. Hydrophobic wings provide additional stability and comfort, keeping the pad securely in place during everyday activity.

The line includes two variants:

day pads with wings – pack of 10

night pads with wings – pack of 8

Cleanic Probiotic combines effective protection, softness and microbiome support – offering a modern approach to everyday intimate hygiene.

Posted: June 2, 2026

Source: Harper Hygienics S.A.