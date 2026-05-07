INDA Announces Call For Abstracts For Hygienix™ 2026

CARY, N.C. — May 7, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, is now accepting abstracts for Hygienix™ 2026, the premier event for the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets. The conference will take place November 16–19, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Houston in Houston, Texas.

INDA invites absorbent hygiene professionals to submit abstracts highlighting the latest research, product innovations, material advancements, and market applications shaping the future of the industry.

Hygienix™ 2026 offers speakers a valuable opportunity to share their expertise with leading manufacturers, converters, suppliers, and decision-makers across the global absorbent hygiene and personal care supply chain. Presenters will gain visibility, build industry recognition, and connect with potential partners and customers.

The conference will explore the evolving consumer trends influencing purchasing behavior, key global market dynamics, and the latest regulatory and legislative developments impacting the sector.

INDA welcomes presentations on a broad range of topics critical to the future of absorbent hygiene and personal care, including breathability, sustainability, absorbent systems, odor control, demographics, material and equipment advances, raw material cost trends, intellectual property issues, printing technologies, and standards.

For more information and to submit an abstract, visit:

https://www.hygienix.org/call-for-abstracts

For questions, contact Deanna Lovell at conference@inda.org

Posted: May 7, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry