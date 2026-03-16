MISSION Introduces The Cool Compression Collection: A Second-Skin Feel Powered By Dry-To-Cool Technology 

NEW YORK — MARCH 16, 2026 — MISSION, a supplier of wearable cooling solutions and sun-safe performance accessories, announces the launch of its newest innovative collection: the Cool Compression Collection. Designed to support movement, recovery, and comfort across seasons, the collection includes arm, leg, and knee sleeves as well as a back wrap engineered for active lifestyles and high-heat environments.

Designed for athletes, runners, workers, and everyday movers, these lightweight compression sleeves deliver a second-skin fit while featuring MISSION’s dry-to-cool fabric—engineered to feel cool to the touch for sustained cooling throughout wear. The collection enhances circulation, supports recovery, and provides adaptable comfort without restricting movement.

Notable product features across the collection include:

Mild Compression: Comfort and support with compression benefits

Moisture-Wicking: Keep You Dry and Comfortable

Easy Maintenance: Machine washable for convenience

Odor-Free: Resists unwanted odors for lasting freshness

Cooling Relief: Features cool compress elements to help soothe discomfort

Enhanced Recovery Comfort: Designed to aid your comfort during post-activity recovery

Lightweight and Breathable: Ensures maximum ventilation and freedom of movement for all-day wear

A hero product of the collection, the Compression Arm Sleeve, launched March 15, 2026, retailing for $24.99. Designed for both athletes and workers, the Cool Compression Arm Sleeve provides targeted compression to support circulation, reduce muscle fatigue, speed recovery, and help the wearer stay on the move. The quick-dry, cooling fabric converts sweat into a refreshing sensation, while built-in UPF protection helps shield skin from the sun. Its low-profile, secure fit stays in place and layers comfortably under clothing for all-day support.

Posted: March 16, 2026

Source: MISSION