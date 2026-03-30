Dimension-Polyant Launches New X-Pac® hyperTEC Series

PUTNAM, CT— March 26, 2026 — As a supplier of high performance fabrics for packs and technical gear, the team behind X-Pac® fabrics are excited to introduce new X-Pac® hyperTEC, the brand’s latest family of advanced performance fabrics engineered for demanding applications including mountaineering, climbing, skiing and bikepacking.

X-Pac® hyperTEC fabrics are defined not by a single fiber, but by higher standard of performance. They are built using exclusively high-modulus fibers and technical constructions uncommon to traditional woven fabrics and are designed to deliver a hyper-level performance advantage.

“What sets X-Pac® hyperTEC fabrics apart is their high-modulus fiber architecture,” said Taylor North, Dimension-Polyant Global Head of Technical Fabrics. “Using advanced fibers allows us to produce laminates that are ultra-light and have a tremendous strength to weight-ratio, while maintaining the durability and reliability that X-Pac® is known for.”

X-Pac® hyperTEC fabrics are built with high modulus fibers, advanced reinforcement, and technical constructions, engineered for resilience and strategically optimized load paths. These high-modulus fibers deliver maximum strength with minimal material and reduce stretch under load for exceptional durability and reliability. X-Pac’s advanced lamination technology delivers exceptionally stable fabrics at hyper-light weights. Precision sailcloth-derived lamination techniques refined for technical fabrics provide inherent waterproof performance.

X-Pac® hyperTEC UX fabrics are made with a refined 100% Ultra-PE (UHMWPE) face fabric, and Ultra-PE

X-PLY reinforcement. The resultant combination is a family of fabrics that will stand out in the market as the leaders in performance and durability, for customers who are uncompromising in the performance of their gear.

The X-Pac® hyperTEC fabric series includes:

UX10 – Delivers a balance of durability and weight, offering versatile performance for packs across a broad range of applications. Weight: 82g/square meter.

– Delivers a balance of durability and weight, offering versatile performance for packs across a broad range of applications. Weight: 82g/square meter. UX10 ST –. Setting the standard for lightweight performance, combining optimized structure, durability, and weight efficiency into a single construction built to handle a wide range of demanding uses. Weight: 122g/square meter.

–. Setting the standard for lightweight performance, combining optimized structure, durability, and weight efficiency into a single construction built to handle a wide range of demanding uses. Weight: 122g/square meter. UX20 ST –Engineered for maximum strength and load-bearing performance, excelling in high-stress applications where structural integrity is critical, without prioritizing long-term abrasion durability. Weight: 154g/square meter.

“Initial brand reaction to our X-Pac® hyperTEC fabrics has been very positive and we are excited to collaborate with partners to provide a reliable hyper-performance fabric, with the heritage of the X-Pac® brand and technology behind it,” said North.

To learn more about X-Pac® hyperTEC, please visit www.x-pac.com/hypertec.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source: Dimension-Polyant