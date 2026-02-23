INDA Opens Registration For Filtxpo™ 2026

CARY, N.C. — February 23, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has opened registration for FiltXPO™ 2026, the premier global conference and exhibition dedicated to filtration technologies. The event will take place October 28–29, 2026, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

FiltXPO will bring together innovators from across the filtration supply chain to showcase next-generation solutions, advanced materials, and breakthrough technologies shaping the industry’s future. Attendees will gain valuable market insights, explore emerging applications, and connect with key decision-makers driving industry progress.

Co-organized by INDA and the American Filtration and Separations Society (AFS), the Advances in Filtration Conference will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and technical posters highlighting the latest research and real-world applications. Students, researchers, and industry leaders will present innovations addressing today’s most critical challenges.

Conference topics include:

Artificial intelligence in filtration and data centers

E-mobility and battery applications

Nonwoven media for water filtration and PFAS mitigation

Sustainability in filtration systems and materials

Additional details, including speakers and presentation abstracts, will be announced soon.

The Filter Media Training Course will precede the exhibition on October 26–27, offering a comprehensive technical overview of nonwoven materials in air and liquid filtration, technology pathways, emerging needs, and future development trends. More details are available on the website, https://inda.org/training/filter-media-training.php

Registration, sponsorship, and exhibiting opportunities are available at www.filtxpo.com.

For questions, please contact the Registrar at registrar@inda.org

Posted: February 23, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry