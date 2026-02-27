Decarbonizing Tire Reinforcement: Indorama Ventures Presents Path To Lower-Carbon PET Solutions At Tire Technology Conference

BANGKOK, Thailand — February 27, 2026 — At the Tire Technology Conference on March 3-5 in Hannover, Germany, Indorama Ventures’ Global R&D Lead for sustainable filament yarns, Thomas Buss, will present the company’s path to lower-carbon PET products for tire reinforcement.

He will showcase how Indorama Ventures is advancing materials that combine virgin-like performance for safety-critical tire applications with significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions. That includes different biobased and recycled PET solutions designed for use in tire cord fabrics and other reinforcement materials.

Biobased reinforcement PET offers a substantially lower product carbon footprint while maintaining the physical, mechanical, and processing performance of virgin PET. This enables true drop-in readiness for customers, with no compromise on performance, durability, or safety. Indorama Ventures’ fully integrated and third-party certified supply chain ensures traceability, credibility, and reliable supply across all product lines.

“Indorama Ventures remains open to diverse technologies, selecting only those that meet our technical and sustainability criteria”, says Thomas Buss. “That’s why, in addition to our biobased solutions, we are also using multiple recycling technologies to advance our offerings to the market. Our new joint venture with Jiaren Chemical Recycling, for example, enables us to finally close the textile loop at scale.” Respective yarns and fabrics from pre- and post-consumer textile feedstock are further enlarging the company’s sustainable portfolio and strengthening its commitment to transforming reinforcement materials for tire applications through circular solutions.

Thomas Buss will give his presentation on March 3, 13.45pm CET, in room Casablanca at the Tire Technology Conference in Hannover (Deutsche Messe)

Posted: February 27, 2026

Source: Indorama Ventures