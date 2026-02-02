AFFOA Expands Board With Four Industry Leaders To Accelerate Functional Fabric Technology And National Security Initiatives

BEDFORD, MA — February 2,2026 — Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) today announced the appointment of four distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors.

The new members bring a broad spectrum of expertise across defense, medical devices, public-private partnerships, venture investment, and nonprofit operations, reinforcing AFFOA’s commitment to accelerating textile technology and manufacturing breakthroughs that safeguard the nation, advance industry, and improve quality of life.

“We are excited about the growth and wide-ranging expertise of our board,” said Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D., AFFOA CEO. “I am looking forward to working with each new board member in expanding our impact regionally and nationally.”

New AFFOA Board Members

Brian Johnson, President of MassMEDIC, leads a 300-member network of medical device companies, suppliers, research institutions, and academic health centers, and has shaped public policy engagement for New England’s medical device sector on Capitol Hill and Beacon Hill. His deep knowledge of the medical wearable device industry will be a valuable asset as AFFOA expands applications for advanced fabrics.

Francisco J. Martinez, Vice President of R&D for Bethel Industries, will guide AFFOA on product development and government relationships, drawing on decades of private-sector experience. His extensive background supporting defense applications and developing tactical and protective gear includes CTO roles at Protect The Force Inc. and Unifire Inc., engineering roles at U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier, and founder at Mission Ready Solutions.

Stacy Swider, Vice President of Investments at MassVentures, leverages her technical and business acumen to source, mentor, and fund high-potential deep-tech startups. By identifying transformative ventures and drawing on investor-relations experience, she helps broaden the pipeline of technologies and collaboration opportunities AFFOA can access to accelerate smart materials and manufacturing solutions. Swider’s background includes leading the SBIR Center of Excellence at the UMass Lowell Research Institute and extensive materials science expertise across semiconductors, nuclear detection, and film.

Steven Tran, Executive Vice President of Finance and Contracts at Activate, brings a wealth of knowledge in financial planning, audits, contracting, and grant processes. His experience spans numerous roles at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and as Senior Director of Operations at AFFOA.

AFFOA remains at the forefront of uniting academia, industry, and government to accelerate advanced fiber and fabric development, manufacturing, and commercialization. These new board members strengthen a leadership team dedicated to protecting the Warfighter, bolstering America’s manufacturing base, and enhancing national resiliency.

Posted: February 2, 2026

Source: Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA)