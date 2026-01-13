INDA Announces Future Dates And Locations For Filtxpo™ And IDEA® Events

CARY, N.C. — January 13, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the future dates and locations for its FiltXPO™ and IDEA® events, reaffirming its long-term commitment to serving the global filtration, nonwovens, and engineered materials communities.

As part of this announcement, INDA confirmed that IDEA®, its flagship conference and exhibition, will return to its traditional three-year cycle following IDEA®27. While IDEA®27 will take place two years after the most recent IDEA® in 2025, this two-year timing is a one-time occurrence. INDA will maintain its long-standing cadence and value for this event moving forward. IDEA®27 will take place March 23-25, 2027 in Kansas City, Missouri.

IDEA® is the largest nonwovens and engineered materials exhibition in the Americas, bringing together global industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. In addition to the exhibition, IDEA® features a robust conference program that addresses key industry hot topics, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, market trends, and emerging technologies.

FiltXPO™ is a conference and exhibition focused exclusively on the filtration industry. The technical conference program delivers in-depth insights into filtration science, applications, and advancements, while the exhibition provides a comprehensive showcase of innovations across the full spectrum of air, water, gas, and oil filtration components and technologies. FiltXPO™ 2026 will be held October 28-29, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Future Dates and Locations

FiltXPO™ 2028

March 29–30, 2028

Charlotte Convention Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

IDEA®30

March 26–29, 2030

George R. Brown Convention Center

Houston, Texas

FiltXPO™ 2030 (Co-located with IDEA®30)

March 26–29, 2030

George R. Brown Convention Center

Houston, Texas

The co-location of FiltXPO™ and IDEA®30 in 2030 will provide expanded opportunities for cross-industry engagement, knowledge exchange, business development across the filtration and nonwoven sectors, and synergies for both exhibitors and visitors.

To view 2026 INDA events and professional development courses, visit:

https://www.inda.org/events/calendar.php

Posted: January 13, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry