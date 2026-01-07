FiltXPO™ 2026: Call For Conference Presentations

CARY, N.C. — January 7, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in partnership with AFS, the American Filtration and Separations Society, announces the call for presentations for the Advances in Filtration Conference, to be held October 28–29, 2026, as part of FiltXPO™ 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Filtration professionals from industry, academia, and research institutions are invited to submit abstracts highlighting original research, emerging technologies, and practical advancements shaping the future of filtration. The two-day conference provides a focused forum for technical exchange and cross-sector collaboration.

Abstract Submissions Now Open

Abstracts may be submitted through the AFS website: https://sla.yt/e/afs-filtxpo26

Conference Focus Areas

Submissions are encouraged in the following topic areas:

Artificial Intelligence in Filtration and Data Center Applications

e-Mobility and Battery Technologies

Nonwoven Media for Water Treatment and PFAS Filtration

Sustainability and Environmental Considerations in Filtration

Presentation Formats

The conference will include both oral presentations and technical posters. All submissions will be peer-reviewed by the Conference Planning Committee, which will assign presentation formats based on content and program balance. Oral and poster presentations are regarded as equally important components of the technical program.

Technical Posters

Building on the strong participation and engagement seen at FiltXPO 2025, the 2026 conference will again feature technical posters, providing an opportunity for subject matter experts, research institutes, and emerging researchers to share detailed findings and innovative concepts.

How to Participate

To submit an abstract and review submission guidelines, visit: https://sla.yt/e/afs-filtxpo26

Submission Deadline

Abstracts must be received by April 3, 2026. All submissions will undergo a peer-review process conducted by the Conference Planning Committee.

Contact Information

For questions or additional information, please contact: Deanna Lovell – conference@inda.org

FiltXPO™

FiltXPO™ is the largest filtration conference and exhibition in the Americas and is organized by INDA. The event brings together filtration professionals from around the world to share technical knowledge, explore innovations, and exchange market insights through a comprehensive conference program and exhibition. In collaboration with AFS, whose long-standing expertise in filtration education and research strengthens the technical content, the Advances in Filtration Conference will feature plenary presentations, panel discussions, and in-depth sessions addressing current and emerging filtration challenges.

Posted: January 7, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry