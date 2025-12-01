Hygienix™ 2025 Showcased Absorbent Hygiene Innovation, Sustainability, And Collaboration — Confitex Technology Wins The 2025 Hygienix™ Innovation Award™

CARY, N.C. — December 1, 2025 — Hygienix™ 2025 brought together hundreds of industry leaders to explore advancements in the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets during the 11th annual Hygienix™ event, held November 17-20 in Orlando, Fla.

INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced Confitex Technology as the winner of the 2025 Hygienix™ Innovation Award™ for its groundbreaking Washable Nonwoven Sanitary Pads, recognizing exceptional innovation in absorbent hygiene materials, products, or technologies.

Confitex Technology – Washable Nonwoven Sanitary Pads

Making single-use reusable: As regulators, retailers and consumers move toward a greener future, a new category of washable AHPs is creating opportunities for the nonwoven industry. Confitex Technology has created and patented world’s first washable nonwoven sanitary pads designed for sustainability and scalability without the need for SAPs. Confitex Technology is leading Innovator and Private Label supplier. Their purpose is to transform the lives of millions and reduce the Earth’s landfill by creating the ultimate reusable AHPs.

Finalists Dukane – Curved Leg Elastic (CLE) and ZymoChem – BAYSE™ were also recognized for their significant contributions to advancing performance, sustainability, and consumer well-being in absorbent hygiene.

“The innovations presented this year demonstrate remarkable creativity and a clear focus on improving lives while advancing environmental stewardship,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President & CEO. “The level of collaboration and innovation seen at Hygienix continues to raise the bar for our industry.”

Networking and Collaboration Across the Hygiene Value Chain

The 2025 Hygienix™ Conference fostered meaningful connections through multiple networking formats, including:

Women in Nonwovens (WiN) Luncheon – Encouraging mentorship, leadership, and collaboration among women in the industry.

– Encouraging mentorship, leadership, and collaboration among women in the industry. Lightning Talks – High-energy, five-minute presentations from exhibiting companies.

Evening Receptions & Exhibits – Showcasing breakthrough technologies and supplier capabilities across absorbent hygiene.

– Showcasing breakthrough technologies and supplier capabilities across absorbent hygiene. Lunch Around with Olivia Ahn, MD, Co-Founder, Planera – Sharing her start-up journey and sustainability vision.

Welcome Reception – An informal kickoff Monday evening connecting industry peers and innovators.

Program Content: Insights Driving the Future of Absorbent Hygiene

The conference featured a comprehensive technical program and three Pre-Conference Workshops on absorption systems, menstrual care innovation, and baby and infant care market dynamics.

Throughout the week, attendees explored presentations and panel discussions on:

Circularity and sustainable materials, including bio-based fibers, PFAS-free chemistries, and flushable packaging.

Regulatory, testing, and consumer trends shaping product design and market growth.

New applications such as pet care, eczema-friendly testing, and private label innovation.

Speakers represented a global cross-section of the value chain, including Absorbent Hygiene Insights, BAHP, Cycleology, Euromonitor International, Kuraray Europe, Lenzing AG, ProVerde Environmental, SmartSolve, Soane Materials, Trützschler Nonwovens, Woolchemy NZ, and many others.

Industry Momentum and Strong Attendance

This year’s event was well-received by all attendees, drawing global participation from brand owners, converters, material and equipment suppliers, and entrepreneurs committed to advancing performance and sustainability in absorbent hygiene.

“Hygienix continues to be the must-attend event for anyone driving innovation in the absorbent hygiene sector,” said Matt O’Sickey, PhD, INDA Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “From start-ups to multinationals, the insights and connections made here have a lasting impact on our industry’s progress.”

