Nonwovenn Advances Activated Carbon Fabrics

BRIDGWATER, England — November 24, 2025 — Nonwovenn, a nonwoven fabric-tech company, has announced significant advancements in its activated carbon (AC) fabric technology, improving AC accessibility, performance and manufacturing robustness across its certified face mask ranges.

The latest developments focus on enhancing processing systems that enable greater AC accessibility, resulting in improved filtration performance, manufacturing consistency and product value.

Through the refined processing systems, Nonwovenn has optimized how activated carbon is integrated and exposed within the mask fabric structure, ensuring high adsorption efficiency and longer service life. The business has also made advancements in bonding and lamination techniques, AC and fibre distribution control and layer architecture. The innovations help make the manufacturing process more stable and scalable, reduces waste and improves quality consistency.

Dr. Ross Ward, CarbonTech Business director at Nonwovenn, said: “We are continually developing new ways to make our activated carbon systems more accessible and effective. By refining how AC is incorporated and exposed within our fabric structures, we are seeing measurable improvements in both performance and process stability, which translates into stronger customer value and product competitiveness.”

“Our customers will benefit from improved carbon utilization, enhanced manufacturing processability, consistent carbon containment, flexible construction options and clear alignment with current PPE and medical standards. These developments help reinforce our customer first approach, as we are always looking at ways we can improve our products.”

Nonwovenn’s certified mask fabrics are designed to meet recognized standards such as EN 149 for particle-filtering half masks under the European PPE Regulation, and relevant medical device standards where applicable. The products provide consistent protection and traceability for both occupational and clinical use. Alongside these certified face mask fabric options, Nonwovenn continues to offer mask fabrics that deliver comfort, odor control and protection from volatile organic compounds found in everyday environments. The business has also introduced selective additive and catalyst enhancements that broaden adsorption profiles for volatile organic compounds.

Posted: November 25, 2025

Source: Nonwovenn