INDA Announces Three Finalists For The 2025 Hygienix Innovation Award™

CARY, N.C. — October 20, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, proudly announces the three finalists for the prestigious 2025 Hygienix Innovation Award™.

These groundbreaking absorbent hygiene products will be presented at Hygienix™, the premier event for absorbent hygiene professionals, taking place November 17–20 at the Omni Orlando ChampionsGate, ChampionsGate, Florida.

The three finalists will present their innovations to hundreds of absorbent hygiene professionals. The 2025 Hygienix Innovation Award™ will be announced on Thursday, November 20th at 10:40 am.

Meet the Award Finalists

Confitex Technology – Washable Nonwoven Sanitary Pads

Making single-use reusable: As regulators, retailers and consumers move toward a greener future, a new category of washable AHPs is creating opportunities for the nonwoven industry. Confitex Technology has created and patented world’s first washable nonwoven sanitary pads designed for sustainability and scalability without the need for SAPs. Confitex Technology is leading Innovator and Private Label supplier. Their purpose is to transform the lives of millions and reduce the Earth’s landfill by creating the ultimate reusable AHPs.

Dukane – Curved Leg Elastic (CLE)

Dukane’s Curved Leg Elastic (CLE) technology redefines how elastic strands are attached in hygiene product manufacturing. By enabling ultrasonic bonding of curved elastics without any hotmelt adhesive, CLE eliminates material waste, simplifies construction, and enhances product performance. For the first time, manufacturers can seamlessly integrate curved and straight elastic strands within the same lamination using ultrasonic technology alone—a breakthrough previously thought possible only with adhesives or complex multilayer designs. CLE represents a new standard in sustainable, high-precision elastic attachment.

ZymoChem – BAYSE™

ZymoChem is a biotechnology leader revolutionizing sustainable chemical production. The company’s breakthrough product, BAYSE™, is the world’s first scalable, bio-based, microplastic-free, and biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymer.

Designed as a drop-in replacement for fossil-based SAPs, BAYSE offers a significantly lower carbon footprint while matching the performance of conventional materials and enabling seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes. As featured earlier this year on CNBC’s “Clean Start,” this decarbonized solution is dramatically advancing the sustainability outlook for the hygiene industry.

Last year, HIRO Technologies, Inc. received the 2024 Award with its World’s First MycoDigestable Diapers—a breakthrough featuring plastic-eating mushrooms that combined excellent absorbency with sustainable, natural materials.

“Hygienix Innovation Award finalists represent the future of absorbent hygiene,” said Matt O’Sickey, PhD, INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “These companies are pushing boundaries with solutions that address consumer needs, sustainability goals, and performance demands. Their work highlights the innovative spirit that drives our industry forward.”

Event Highlights at Hygienix™ 2025

Beyond the Innovation Award, Hygienix 2025 will deliver a powerful program of learning, networking, and collaboration, including:

Two Evenings of Exhibits & Receptions – Engage with leading suppliers and solution providers shaping the future of absorbent hygiene.

– Engage with leading suppliers and solution providers shaping the future of absorbent hygiene. Workshops: Three workshops Monday afternoon covering absorbent hygiene systems, advances in menstrual care, and a deep dive into baby, infant, and toddler care.

Three workshops Monday afternoon covering absorbent hygiene systems, advances in menstrual care, and a deep dive into baby, infant, and toddler care. Women in Nonwovens (WiN) Luncheon – Fostering mentorship, leadership, and collaboration across the industry.

– Fostering mentorship, leadership, and collaboration across the industry. Lightning Talks – Fast-paced 5-minute presentations spotlighting exhibitor innovations.

– Fast-paced 5-minute presentations spotlighting exhibitor innovations. Lunch Around with Olivia Ahn, MD, Co-Founder of Planera – Hear her inspiring start-up journey firsthand.

– Hear her inspiring start-up journey firsthand. Welcome Reception– Kick off the event with the ever-popular Welcome Reception in a relaxed, informal atmosphere Monday evening.

Featured Conference Sessions

Attendees will gain insights and strategies from sessions tackling the industry’s biggest opportunities and challenges:

The Illusion vs. Reality of Absorbent Hygiene Products Entrepreneurship – Overcoming Start-Up Hurdles (and Panel Discussion)

Economic Realities: Profit, Pressure, and Possibility

Panel Discussion: Servicing the Shift – Private Label as a Growth Engine

Finding Growth: Paws & Planet

Disruption Ahead: Misinformation, Regulation, and Testing in Absorbent Hygiene

Designed with the Consumer in Mind

Absorbent Hygiene Construction with Non-Traditional Inputs

Flushable by Design

Sustainable by Design

To register, secure exhibit space, or reserve sponsorship opportunities, visit hygienix.org

Posted: October 20, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry