Exhibit Space Reservations Now Open for FiltXPO™ 2026 in Minneapolis

CARY, N.C. — September 18, 2025 — Exhibit space reservations are now open for FiltXPO™ 2026, North America’s leading technical conference and exhibition dedicated to filtration. INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced that the event will be held October 28–29, 2026, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Held every 18 months, FiltXPO™ attracts 1,200+ global filtration leaders and features 120+ exhibitors showcasing their technologies, equipment, and solutions to end product manufacturers and brand owners.

“FiltXPO is where technologies, industry leaders, and business opportunities converge,” said Tony Fragnito, President & CEO, INDA. “This is the leading filtration event for companies looking to grow their business and engage with decision-makers who are shaping the future of filtration.”

“FiltXPO delivers not just visibility, but real business opportunities,” said Dan Noonan, Director of Business Development & Membership, INDA. “Our exhibitors consistently tell us that the quality of attendees, such as CEOs, Presidents, and Vice Presidents, sets FiltXPO apart.”

AFS to Partner with the Advances in Filtration Conference at FiltXPO 2026

INDA is proud to share that AFS, the American Filtration and Separations Society, has agreed to once again co-organize the Advances in Filtration Conference. The first edition of the conference in 2025 was met with great enthusiasm and attendance, and the second edition in 2026 looks to build upon that success with more industrial and technical topics. Exhibitors and attendees alike will enjoy a packed conference which will include multiple panel discussions, which were a big hit at the first edition.

Reserve your exhibit space today for FiltXPO™ 2026. For exhibit details, visit www.filtxpo.co

Posted: September 18, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry