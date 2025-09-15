EDANA: Anti-Dumping Probe Launched Into PET Spunbond For Bituminous Membranes Imports From China

BRUSSELS, Belgium — September 15, 2025 — The European Commission has opened an anti-dumping investigation into PET spunbond imports from China, following a complaint lodged by members of EDANA, the international association for nonwoven and related industries.

EDANA welcomes this vital move by the European Commission to counter the influx of unfairly priced goods from Chinese exporters entering the EU market. Jacques Prigneaux, EDANA’s Director of Market Analysis & Economic Affairs, stressed the need for urgent trade defence measures, stating: “The EU PET spunbond sector is facing mounting pressure from Chinese manufacturers. Since 2021, Chinese producers have rapidly increased exports of PET spunbond to the EU and have taken over a significant share of the EU PET spunbond market at the expense of the EU industry. Accordingly, we look forward to the rapid registration of imports and the possibility of retroactive imposition of anti-dumping measures.”

PET spunbond is a nonwoven material made from polyester filaments and is used as a carrier layer in bituminous membranes. The product is an essential input material for the EU’s building and construction sector in their efforts to accelerate housing renovation and clean energy roof construction in line with the EU’s green transition policies.

According to the Complainants, the unfairly priced Chinese imports have caused material injury to their performance, which saw a significant decline. “This underlines the need for the European Commission to make use of its trade defence tools. EDANA stands ready to support the EU Commission during its investigation,” Prigneaux concluded.

Q&A:

Why did the EU PET spunbond producers file the anti-dumping Complaint?

The Chinese PET spunbond exporting producers have been increasing their presence on the EU market. Between 2021 and 2024, imports of Chinese PET spunbond into the EU increased their market share from [0-5] % to [15-20] %. The EU PET spunbond industry therefore asked the Commission to investigate the situation with a view to restoring a level playing field in the EU.

How long does the investigation last?

The anti-dumping investigation lasts up to 14 months. The Commission will conduct an objective examination of the situation and reach its findings after hearing all interested parties.

What will be the outcome of the investigation?

The Commission will, based on the evidence collected, decide whether it is necessary to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of PET spunbond from China.

What will be the level of the AD duties?

We do not know that. That is one of the findings the Commission will need to reach based on its investigation.

When could measures be imposed?

The Commission can impose provisional measures up to 8 months after the initiation of the investigation. Definitive measures can be imposed before the end of the investigation (14 months from the date of initiation). Also, relatively early in the investigation, the Commission can be expected to direct national customs authorities to register imports. The registration allows the Commission to make the definitive measures retroactive to the date of registration.

Posted: September 15, 2025

Source: EDANA