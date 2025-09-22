Cinte Techtextil China Proves To Be Dynamic International Platform And Launchpad For New Market Potential

SHANGHAI — September 22, 2025 — After three days of facilitating meaningful exchange for numerous applications of technical textiles and nonwovens, Cinte Techtextil China 2025 concluded on 5 September at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Feedback across the fairground was highly positive, especially from first-time exhibitors and buyers who valued the platform’s capability to create new opportunities both in China and overseas markets. The fair attracted nearly 20,000 visits from 74 countries and regions – a 17% increase from last year, and, as the most comprehensive edition ever in terms of product categories, visitors had much to explore.

Major fringe events, such as the China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC), Econogy Tour, Sustainability Forum, and AI Panel, effectively linked innovation and sustainability with industry demands, maximising reach and business opportunities for participants.

Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, was delighted to see engaging dialogues taking place onsite: “Cinte Techtextil China boasts a unique positioning, featuring highly functional, specialised and sophisticated products and technologies. Upholding the brand’s reputation for the cutting-edge, we continuously seek to integrate innovation and sustainability with new avenues for growth. This year’s new product categories and enhanced fringe programme infused fresh energy and opportunities, making the show a launchpad for exploring new domestic and international market potential. Chance encounters are a key driver in business, and we’re proud to have facilitated many of these at this show – which achieved solid results and instilled confidence in the industry’s future.”

As Asia’s only dedicated show for the full spectrum of technical textiles and nonwovens, Cinte Techtextil China 2025 hosted over 300 global exhibitors, and welcomed a wide range of visitors, including sourcing decision-makers, textile & mechanical engineers, product developers, researchers, and more.

The fair saw a significant rise in visitor pre-registrations, with international numbers increasing by over 40% compared to the previous edition. VIP buyers from across the globe attended the fair, as did 14 visitor delegations with over 250 participants. Some of the leading brands included domestic representatives from Kimberly-Clark (China), Li Auto, Li Ning, and L’Oréal (China); and international participants from Lego System (Denmark), Norafin Industries (Germany), Rockline Industries (USA), and Toyoshima & Co. Ltd (Japan). Strong visitor engagement opened new prospects for new and returning exhibitors across Halls W3 to W5.

Among the returning exhibitors, key international players included AUTEFA Solutions, Lindauer DORNIER and Rowa Group from Germany, Fil Man Made Group from Italy, Graf + Cie and Swisstulle from Switzerland, Picanol from Belgium, and more. This edition also welcomed several newcomers, partly due to the incorporation of textile chemicals and dyes into this year’s product categories. Key exhibitors making their debuts included: Serel Industrie (Belgium) and Proton Products (UK) in the European Zone; Wetekam Group in the German Zone; Dupre Minerals (UK) and Michelman (USA) in the Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone; Huamao (Xiamen), BW Advanced Materials, Shanghai Shenda, and Zhejiang Kingsafe Group from China, JCT Industries Group from Malaysia, Vietnam Geotextile from Vietnam, and more.

To support the diverse array of exhibitors and visitors onsite, Cinte Techtextil China identified specific development areas and offered relevant fringe events to facilitate meaningful interaction. The Econogy Tour and Sustainability Forum promoted the industry’s eco-transition, with the latter sparking cross-sector discussions among academia, brands, and other industry players. On the innovation front, the AI Panel and the Innovation Product Award and Presentation provided forward-looking insights from various perspectives, helping the industry reshape its future.

Other events like the CINC, themed ‘Breaking the Deadlock and Reconstruction’, offered in-depth discussions and report presentations for the nonwovens industry to navigate upcoming challenges and opportunities. To harness the promising Mobiltech trend, the fair organised a Technical Innovation Exchange Conference on Automotive Textiles followed by a tour visiting related exhibitors. Interested parties could also enjoy live-streamed tours organised for in-demand sectors such as Medtech, Mobiltech, and Protech.

First-time exhibitors found business value at Cinte Techtextil China

“We received over 80 enquiries in two days, which is excellent for our debut at the fair. Chinese visitors appreciate seeing new European suppliers, and we’ve identified new potential markets for filtration and air conditioning fabrics. We believe China’s demand for innovative solutions is strong, particularly in fire protection. The potential customers we met are mainly Chinese – our target – with the rest from Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, and more. Our position in the debut Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone boosted footfall.”

– Mr Reece Berrisford, Sales Manager, Dupre Minerals Ltd, UK

“Cinte Techtextil China effectively met our core objectives of showcasing innovations and initiating new business relationships. Its international scope offered us invaluable access to Chinese and global contacts – it is well suited to expand reach and crucial for market entry into China. We are pleased with the quality of visitors and the number of new connections made. This experience has reinforced our strategy to utilise international platforms for showcasing products and enhancing our presence in the region.”

– Ms Nhu Quynh Nguyen, Vietnam Geotextile Joint Stock Company, Vietnam

“This influential fair is a vital international platform for expanding our overseas customer base, particularly in the technical textiles sector. We showcased key products of safety and protective applications, and eco-friendly options with excellent functionality. We connected with numerous international buyers from Europe – our target group – and found the fair effective in facilitating high-quality visits and meetings. Overall, this positive experience has reinforced the fair’s value as a promotional platform and business opportunity for export-oriented companies like ours.”

– Mr Hiyen Lin, Regional Manager, HUAMAO (XIAMEN) Special Material Co Ltd, China

Buyers impressed by the fair’s comprehensiveness and in-demand offerings

“This is my first visit here, looking for special materials and high-end technology, particularly functional items for the automotive sector. The fair’s internationality allowed me to discover unique materials and techniques from various places, including European countries like Germany, as well as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and around the world. There are a lot of foreign visitors here as well. Spanning three halls, the fair is a sizable, effective sourcing platform – it’s easy to meet people face-to-face and to see the products.”

– Mr Harald Bartisch, CEO, Blue Brain Alpha Science Coaching/Consulting, Austria

“I was attracted to the fair for its strong reputation and comprehensive offerings, to explore alternatives for our single-source materials. With sustainable yarns increasingly important in Europe but limited there, I find the Asian and Chinese markets effectively filling these gaps, providing the alternatives I seek. I am pleasantly surprised by the nonwoven materials available onsite and I’ve found almost everything I need here. The presence of many international companies also added to the fair’s appeal.”

– Mr Williams Peeters, Sourcing Manager, Milliken Textiles BV – Milliken Europe BV, Belgium

“The benefits gained and the international level at this fair exceeded expectations, with the German Zone showcasing industry-leading material innovation and precise craftsmanship. Companies from across Europe and Asia highlight the fair’s global influence. With a substantial number of exhibitors and a wide range of product categories, my sourcing efficiency significantly improved and I am particularly impressed by the filter products made with new fibreglass materials. The fair also provided access to the latest global industry technologies.”

– Mr Bintao Chen, Marketing Director, Zhejiang Aiye Lvbu Co Ltd, China

Speakers appreciated the opportunity to spark insightful discussions

“Each year, we see ongoing technical and sustainable progress, underscoring the importance of gathering annually at this fair to get updates. This year, the sustainability tour has fully integrated into Messe Frankfurt’s Texpertise Econogy system. For exhibitors who passed the Econogy Check and were on the Econogy Tour, the Econogy symbol served as an excellent promotional tool, highlighting these companies to a group of international buyers and journalists who were there to listen to their stories. This offered a powerful opportunity for exhibitors to promote their concepts globally.”

Mr Karl Borgschulze, Managing Director, Consulting Service International Ltd, Hong Kong

“The AI Panel served as a critical educational platform to clarify AI concepts and applications, particularly in fabric inspection, while highlighting the innovations in our technology. Academia-industry collaboration is essential for R&D projects, as understanding industry needs is key to producing effective, transferable research results. By participating in trade fairs, we gain direct insights from potential clients, allowing us to adjust our technology to better meet market demands. Exhibiting and speaking at the fair maximised our communication and connection with both new and existing clients.”

Prof Calvin Wong, CEO & Centre Director of Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) and Cheng Yik Hung Professor in Fashion of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

The next edition of Cinte Techtextil China will be held September 1 – 3, 2026.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

