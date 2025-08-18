Trivantage® Becomes Sole Distributor Of Premium Screen Fabric: TEXTILENE® 95 Reduces Solar Glare And Heat Transfer

BURLINGTON, N.C. — August 18, 2025 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier of screen and mesh fabrics, hardware, and accessories, is now the exclusive distributor of TEXTILENE 95. Both functional and versatile, this high-performance screen fabric is designed to reduce heat transfer through windows and solar glare.

TEXTILENE offers durable and tough synthetic fabrics made of PVC-coated polyester. The material supplies privacy, excellent outward viewing, and insect screening.

“TEXTILENE 95 blocks up to 95% of harmful UV rays from the sun,” said Keith Purves, Business Development and Product Manager at Trivantage. “Not only will this reduce your home’s energy cost, but it will also provide protection to your home’s indoor furnishings.”

Made to withstand the harsh conditions of nature, this heavy-duty fabric is an excellent choice for both exterior and interior projects. It can be used for a variety of applications, from vertical roller curtains and zipper screens to fixed shade panels, gazebo or window screens, awnings, and more. Other notable features include:

126-inch width, allowing for reduced seams on vertical curtains

Flame- and fade-resistant

Available in cut yardage

Made in the USA

TEXTILENE 95 is available in 11 colors, only through Trivantage. To learn more, visit

https://www.trivantage.com/fabric-screen-mesh-textilene

Posted: August 18, 2025

Source: Trivantage