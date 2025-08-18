The Nonwovens Institute (NWI): John Parsons And Liyun Ren Named To Executive Committee  – Industrial Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C.— August 15, 2025 — John Parsons, Product Development Director of PFNonwovens and Liyun Ren, Advanced Research Specialist at Solventum were elected as members of the Executive Committee of the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) for the Nonwovens Institute (NWI) following the Institute’s Spring 2025 IAB Meeting. John and Liyun will be replacing Joshua Weed and DeeAnn Nelson whose terms on the Executive Committee expired this year. NWI wishes to express its appreciation to all four for their contributions to the nonwovens industry and to the Institute.

Mr. Parsons received his B. S. in Chemistry in 1990 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, USA and his M.S. in Chemistry from the State University of New York at Oswego (SUNY Oswego) in 1994. During this same time frame, he as a member of the United States Marine Corps rising to the rank of Sergeant and serving in Operation Desert Storm.

John began his industrial career at National Starch and Chemical Company as a Technical Service Chemist. He later held several technical service and marketing positions with Celanese before joining First Quality Nonwovens (now PF Nonwovens) in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, USA where he has held positions of increasing responsibility before being appointed Director of Product Development in December 2024.

In his current role, Mr. Parsons has responsibility for identifying unmet needs, emerging technologies, overseeing the development and implementation of innovative solutions, and ensuring the company stays at the forefront of technological progress. John has been actively engaged with NWI since 2014 and a member of the IAB since 2019.

“I believe in the NWI basic research vision through industry-academic collaboration and can apply my technical expertise to benefit the organization, to help support the growth of students, and the nonwovens industry,” said Parsons.

Dr. Liyun Ren earned her Masters and Doctorate degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2011 and 2014 respectively. She gained experience as Research Assistant at Rensselaer during her advanced studies.

In 2015, Dr. Ren joined the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company as a Senior Research Engineer in the field of advanced nonwoven materials. Dr. Ren led the development and commercialization of flame-retardant acoustic insulation, nanofiber based liquid filtration system, and 3D-structured air filter media during her tenure at 3M. Her work has resulted in over a dozen U.S. patent applications and multiple peer-reviewed publications covering nanomaterials, polymer composites, and scalable fiber fabrication technologies.

In 2024, 3M spun-off its Health Care businesses to form Solventum Corporation where Liyun is currently an Advanced Research Specialist and leads nonwoven R&D strategy development, focusing on next-generation nonwoven materials for healthcare, advanced biopharma filtration, and dental applications. Liyun has been a member of the IAB since 2015.

“NWI represents a unique ecosystem where academia and industry converge to drive innovation in nonwoven technologies.,” Said Dr. Ren, “Being part of NWI has been a deeply rewarding experience. I’m honored to join the Executive Committee and look forward to contributing strategic insights that foster impactful research and accelerate real-world applications.”

The IAB and its Executive Committee provide membership oversight, program review and policy guidance to the Institute. Members of the Executive Committee are each elected to two-year terms by the full membership of the IAB. The willingness of John, Liyun and the other eight members of the IAB and other bodies which advise NWI as well as that of their parent organizations to provide the time, energy and “sweat equity” in support of the Institute attests to the value these outstanding technical and business leaders and their companies find in NWI membership.

Bryan Haynes, Ph.D.; chairperson of the Executive Committee said, “John, Liyun, and their fellow advisors—along with their organizations—volunteer their time and expertise, demonstrating the genuine commitment and value that NWI membership inspires. For more information about becoming a member of NWI, visit our Membership page.

Based at the Centennial Campus of North Carolina State University, NWI is a consortium of stakeholders spanning the breadth of the nonwovens value chain. Operating on an “Open Innovation” platform and covering the full Technology Readiness Level (TRL) range, NWI engages industry, government and academia to enable next-generation nonwoven solutions to mission-critical challenges.

PFNonwovens (PFN) is a leading global producer of customized nonwoven fabrics with a vision to provide materials with unrivalled levels of wellness and protection to improve people’s lives, while helping to build a more sustainable world. PFN makes innovative high-value products for multiple key markets: Baby Care, Adult Incontinence, Fem Care, and Medical. Its nonwoven fabric innovators create high-performance and luxurious fabrics that improve quality of life, deliver exceptional value, and a brighter future for our planet. PFN has a dynamic workforce of over 1,100 team members. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, PFNonwovens operates five production plants worldwide: two in the Czech Republic, and one each in the United States, Egypt, and South Africa.

Solventum is a global healthcare company dedicated to enabling better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. Rooted in a history of diverse expertise spanning the industry — from medical surgical and dental solutions to health information systems and purification and filtration* — Solventum pioneers innovations at the intersection of health, material, and data science. Partnering closely with the brightest minds in healthcare, they ensure every solution they create melds the latest technology with compassion and empathy. They collaborate with customers and partners around the world to advance solutions that change patients’ lives for the better, while enabling healthcare professionals to perform at their best.

On February 25, 2025, Solventum entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Purification & Filtration business to Thermo Fisher Scientific, subject to closing and other adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by year end.

Posted: August 18, 2025

Source: The Nonwovens Institute (NWI)