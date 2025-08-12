Refreshed Fringe Program Set To Inspire Industry Evolution At Cinte Techtextil China 2025

SHANGHAI — August 11, 2025 — Industries around the world are transforming to meet modern demands – with technology advancing, markets changing, and sustainability as vital as ever – and the technical textiles and nonwovens sector is no exception. At this year’s Cinte Techtextil China, fringe events will be organised into four key segments to help industry players adapt: Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Innovation, and Industry Insight. With an impactful lineup of events, speakers, and product showcases, the organisers expect the array to draw significant interest at the show, taking place 3 – 5 September at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

“It is critical for this industry, which is so often on the cutting-edge of the textile sector, to keep pace with changing environmental regulations and rapidly evolving technology,” said Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “That is why we have decided to repackage the show’s comprehensive fringe programme – its four themes are all crucial to the technical textiles and nonwovens sector, and adapting to these will be key for industry players to thrive in the years ahead. Within each category, we are excited to announce insightful topics, displays, and collaborations that showcase the very best the industry has to offer, further promoting the innovation exchange that is a cornerstone of Cinte Techtextil China.”

Key themes highlight insights and business exchange in modern economic climate

Sustainability

Sustainability Forum : taking place in the Econogy Talks seminar area, the forum will address the dual challenges of environmental protection and technological innovation, and outline how manufacturers need to adapt production methods to suit transformation requirements for the sector. Speakers will use insights and practical case studies to show how the integration of technology and design, and innovative business models, can drive the sector towards a greener future. Moderated by Dr Guoxiang Yuan, Graduate Supervisor of Donghua University and Research Fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, guest speakers include Mr Dominique Simard, Founder & CEO of Rethink Fashion; Ms Jackie Liu, Business Leader from 3M China Limited; and Mr Kinor Jiang, Professor of School of Fashion and Textiles of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Econogy Tour: an insightful tour of independently verified sustainable exhibitors, led by Mr Karl Borgschulze, Managing Director of Consulting Service International. The tour will shine a spotlight on the global companies making positive environmental impacts through innovative product design, production processes, or supply chain management. Combining 'ecology' and 'economy', Messe Frankfurt's innovative 'Texpertise Econogy' initiative promotes a greener, business-friendly future for the textile industry.

Artificial Intelligence

AI Panel Discussion: focusing on the challenges and opportunities associated with using AI for automated textile material inspection, the panel will offer insights into AI’s enhanced accuracy, reduced labour costs, and real-time inspection capability in high-speed manufacturing environments. Participants include Prof Calvin Wong, CEO & Centre Director of Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) and Cheng Yik Hung Professor in Fashion of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Mr Eric Sham, Senior Consultant at AiDLab; and Ms Dorothy Yeung, Assistant Manager of Business Development at AiDLab (moderator).

Industry Insight

China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC): held for 12 consecutive years, the influential conference is organised by the China National Industries Textile Association (CNITA), and has become an important platform for attendees to understand the global nonwovens market, relating to policies, technological developments, and applications. Featuring a range of high-profile speakers, each session focuses on various companies’ nonwoven or related product advancements and development status, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. This year’s conference theme is ‘Breaking the Deadlock and Reconstruction.’

Innovation

Innovation Space : an exhibition area focused on spotlighting the technical textile and nonwoven sector’s cutting-edge advancements. The space serves as a guide to drive industry upgrades, providing visitors with a high-quality showcase of new materials, new products, and new technologies.

Innovation Product Awards and Presentation: the event provides a valuable opportunity for innovators to promote their products to key industry players and potential collaborators, encouraging technological innovation, green development, and high-end applications, and accelerating the adoption of new technology. Outstanding products will be awarded the '2025 Innovation Product Award.'

During the three-day fair, other events include various livestreamed tours, focusing on textile application areas such as medical; protective; filtration & separation; automotive; and tent & composite materials. Meanwhile, the ‘Kingsafe Dangs’ National University Students’ Nonwovens Development and Applications Showcase aims to promote and recognise innovation from the next generation. This is set to boost the show’s design and entrepreneurial exchange, with the corresponding awards ceremony giving added visibility to some of the industry’s most promising talents.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from September 3 – 5, 2025.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: August 12, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA)

