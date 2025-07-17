Functional Fabric Fair Announces New Winter Edition, Co-Located At The 2026 PGA Show

NORWALK, Conn. — July17, 2025 — Beginning in 2026, Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® is expanding to a fourth event with the launch of its winter edition in Orlando, Florida. The show will take place January 21–22, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in the Tangerine Ballroom, running concurrently with the PGA Show, the longest running and largest global gathering for the business of golf, organized by Reed Exhibitions (RX) and the PGA of America.

The new Orlando winter edition of Functional Fabric Fair will feature 75 curated exhibitors and spotlight key areas including Expert Talks and the Trend Forum. Registration opens in September 2025, is free to verified industry professionals, and is separate from the PGA Show.

Functional Fabric Fair is the premier North American trade-only sourcing event for high-performance textiles with a focus on sustainability, featuring spring and fall editions in Portland, Oregon, and a summer edition in New York City. The Orlando edition is designed to bring innovative materials and technologies to a wider audience, particularly those in the golf, outdoor and activewear sectors.

The roots of Functional Fabric Fair trace back to the PGA Show’s 2016 initiative to introduce a raw materials sourcing area, giving brands access to emerging innovations for golf and tennis apparel. Interest grew rapidly, expanding from 30 exhibitors in 2017 to 68 by 2018, establishing a dedicated destination for performance materials.

Building on this momentum, Functional Fabric Fair launched in Summer 2018 to serve a broader market across outdoor, sport and fashion sectors. The Fair further distinguished itself by implementing specific sustainability and manufacturing criteria for its exhibitors, ensuring attendees connect with vetted, responsible sourcing partners. What began with a focus on golf and leisure apparel now spans four annual events, bringing together over 1,000 exhibitors and attracting more than 8,000 visitors.

“There is an exciting crossover between the performance needs of the golf industry and the advanced textile technologies featured at Functional Fabric Fair,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “We are thrilled to bring our sourcing platform back to Orlando during the PGA Show and help connect designers, developers and decision-makers with the functional fabrics that elevate product performance.”

For more info visit: Functional Fabric Fair Winter | Orlando:

https://www.functionalfabricfair.com/

Posted: July 17, 2025

Source: Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® – RX Global