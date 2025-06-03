Registration Opens For RISE® 2025: The Future Of Nonwovens Innovation And Sustainability

CARY, N.C. — June 3, 2025 — Registration is now open for RISE® 2025 (Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics), taking place October 14-15 at the McKimmon Center, North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, N.C.

INDA and The Nonwovens Institute at North Carolina State University, are partnering on RISE to bring together thought leaders, innovators, and supply chain stakeholders. Participants will explore actionable groundbreaking research, emerging technologies, and sustainable solutions shaping the future of nonwovens.

RISE Conference Highlights

Expert speakers will discuss fiber and fabric topics such as sustainability and recycling, materials innovation, biobased and hybrid fiber technologies, biodegradation and enzyme technology, new product designs, and equipment, process, and production systems.

Companies that have already committed to the RISE conference program: CJ Biomaterials will present details on amorphous PHA for PLA Spunbond nonwovens, Keel Fibers will discuss algae-based fibers, while Kimberly-Clark Corp. will address microplastics in the environment.

New for 2025: Showcase and Engagement Opportunities

Tabletop exhibits will be open all day on October 14, providing companies with the opportunity to showcase their latest products, innovations, and technologies to conference attendees.

Additionally, during the conference, participating companies and students will present Lightning Talks — short, fast-paced presentations that deliver concise insights into their most recent developments and breakthroughs.

RISE will kick off with a networking golf tournament and grad student travel fundraiser on October 13 with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Other highlights include industrial and graduate student poster presentations, as well as a tour of The Nonwovens Institute’s state-of-the-art pilot lines, analytical labs, and more.

The RISE® Innovation Award

The event will feature the RISE Innovation Award, recognizing advanced science and engineering solutions that address industry challenges. Nominations are open until July 28 and can be submitted online. Finalists will present their innovations on October 14, with the award winner announced on October 15.

Hempitecture Inc. received the award in 2024 for its PlantPanel™, a sustainable, rigid insulation material designed for exterior applications.

For registration details, visit https://www.riseconf.net/.

Posted: June 3, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry