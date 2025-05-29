World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference 2025: Conference Program Now Available

CARY, N.C. — May 28, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, is pleased to announce the release of the full conference program for the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, taking place July 21–24, 2025, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown in Columbus, Ohio.

This year’s theme, “Wipe to Win: Innovating for a Sustainable and Profitable Future,” brings together industry leaders to address pressing challenges and opportunities across the wipes value chain. Program topics will include U.S. manufacturing threats, tariff and regulatory impacts, fiber sustainability, consumer perceptions, fragrance trends, slitting advancements, plastic-free wipe innovations, sports hygiene, and flushability.

Conference Sessions Include:

Panel Discussion: Navigating the Headwinds: U.S. Manufacturing Threats & Challenges in 2025

Conference Highlights Include:

WIPES Academy – July 21-22

Led by Heidi Beatty, CEO of Crown Abbey, this 12-session course offers comprehensive training from concept to commercialization, including selection of fabrics, formulation design, and packaging considerations.

Explore the latest innovations from leading companies. Exhibitors will deliver five-minute product spotlights, followed by networking at the evening receptions.

Engage with peers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in small-group lunch discussions designed to foster collaboration and connections.

More details will be released soon.

Recognizing breakthrough innovations that utilize nonwoven technologies to enhance functionality and broaden application. Finalists will present on July 22; the winner will be announced on July 24.

To view the full conference program, visit: https://worldofwipes.org/conference.php

To register, reserve a tabletop exhibit, or become a sponsor, visit www.worldofwipes.org

Posted: May 29, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry