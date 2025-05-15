Fire-Dex Promotes Lauren Burke Devere To CEO, John Karban To President, In Planned Leadership Move

MEDINA, Ohio — May 15, 2025 — Fire-Dex, supplier of PPE for first responders, is gearing up for its next chapter, announcing a leadership succession as CEO Steve Allison looks toward retirement in early 2027. Effective at the start of 2026, Lauren Burke DeVere, Fire-Dex’s current President, will move into the CEO position, sharing duties with Allison for 15 months as part of a phased transition. In a parallel move, John Karban, current VP of Operations, will assume the title of President.

True to its roots, Fire-Dex is once again leaning into its core values by keeping its family-first culture front and center.

“It’s been the honor of my career to lead this incredible team,” said Steve Allison, who has been with Fire-Dex since 2014. “We’ve built something really special here that’s driven by innovation, fueled by passion and always anchored by a deep respect for the fire service. Lauren and John are not only exceptional leaders but also deeply understand what makes Fire-Dex … Fire-Dex. I have full confidence they’ll take us to new heights while staying true to what sets us apart.”

Climbing the Ladder

Lauren’s rise through Fire-Dex has been both dynamic and personal. Joining the company in 2019 as a Metro Sales Manager, she quickly made her mark by earning the promotion to President in 2021. Since that time, she has guided the company through transformative growth, the complexities of COVID, and major strides in innovation that include gear that caters to all body types—helping a new generation of female firefighters find their fit. As the daughter of Fire-Dex chairman and owner Bill Burke, Lauren brings a unique mix of fresh vision and deep personal investment in the company’s legacy.

“Fire-Dex is part of who I am,” Lauren said. “It’s humbling and exciting to step into the CEO role, especially following in Steve’s footsteps. We have an incredible team. I care for our people more than anything, and I’m laser-focused on keeping our culture strong, our people supported and our mission front and center—delivering the best protective gear to the world’s bravest. We’re growing again, and I won’t stop until Fire-Dex is number one.”

One Unified Vision

Stepping into the President’s seat is John Karban who has been at the heart of the company’s efforts for over 20 years, advancing from Plant Manager to tackling a wide scope of operational, engineering and logistics challenges as VP of Operations. Whether ramping up output, leading supply chain efforts or driving lean transformations, he has been a key player throughout.

“I’ve worn a lot of hats here,” said John. “From running machines to running meetings, and all the tasks in between. What’s never changed is the heart of this company: our people and our purpose. I’m excited to take on the role of President and work alongside Lauren and our team to keep building on what makes Fire-Dex special. Protecting our culture is job one; pushing the company forward is job two.”

Looking Ahead

Fire-Dex’s succession plan reflects its deep bench of homegrown leadership and ongoing dedication to its people-first, customer-centric ethos. More than 500 associates, multiple facilities—and Fire-Dex isn’t slowing down. From AeroFlex® turnouts that are a breakthrough in breathability, to the first AI tool to size firefighters, to expanded Gear Wash clean and repair services, to new manufacturing capabilities, the mission stays clear: serving those who serve.

“This is an exciting time,” Steve added. “We’re not slowing down. And I’m thrilled to support Lauren and John through this transition as they shape the future of Fire-Dex together.”

Posted: May 15, 2025

Source: Fire-Dex