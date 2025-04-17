US Materials Group Airtech Acquires UK-Based Cosmotec Nonwovens In Strategic Transatlantic Deal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — April 16, 2025 — Blackburn, UK-based nonwoven textile manufacturer joins global industrial leader Airtech Advanced Materials Group, expanding capabilities and reach across Europe.

Airtech Advanced Materials Group, a global supplier of high-performance materials headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, has acquired UK specialist manufacturer Cosmotec Nonwovens in a strategic move to expand its European footprint and broaden its product offering across multiple industrial sectors.

The cross-border transaction was advised by corporate finance specialists Headpoint Advisors, acting on behalf of Cosmotec’s parent company, Cha Technologies Group – a Switzerland-headquartered conglomerate with interests in textiles, property, technology, healthcare, and financial services.

Founded in Blackburn, Cosmotec Nonwovens manufactures bespoke needle-punch and air-bonded nonwoven textiles from its eight-acre site in the heart of the UK’s historic textile manufacturing region. Its products serve the geotextile, filtration, construction, and automotive markets, with a reputation for specialist engineering, agile lead times, and high-quality technical output.

The acquisition represents a major milestone for Cosmotec, which will become an integral part of Airtech’s global operations. With a presence already spanning the US, Europe, and Asia, Airtech supplies advanced materials to the aerospace, composites, defence, and automotive industries. By integrating Cosmotec’s capabilities, Airtech will strengthen its European manufacturing base and enhance its ability to serve global customers with an expanded range of nonwoven solutions.

Jacques Boubal, Group CEO of Cha Technologies Group, commented:“Headpoint assisted us in this process with great professionalism and delivered a successful sale of Cosmotec to an ideal international strategic buyer in Airtech. Communication with Headpoint was always constructive, and the team was readily available and responsive to our needs, driving the deal to completion.”

The deal underlines growing international interest in UK-based industrial innovation and reflects a broader trend of global players seeking high-value, specialist manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

Mark Wilson, Managing Partner at Headpoint Advisors, who led the transaction, added: “This is a great example of a strategic cross-border deal where both parties bring complementary strengths. Cosmotec’s niche product knowledge and short lead times perfectly match Airtech’s ambition to scale in Europe. We’re delighted to have supported Cha Technologies and wish all teams continued success.”

This deal reinforces Headpoint’s track record in advising on international transactions involving specialist manufacturing businesses and delivering results that align with shareholder objectives and long-term strategic growth.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: Headpoint Advisors