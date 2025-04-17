Modern Meadow And Bellroy Partner On Carry Products Made Of Next-Generation Material

NUTLEY, N.J. — April 14, 2025 — Modern Meadow, a supplier of sustainable materials, announced a strategic partnership with Bellroy, the global carry brand from Australia. Bellroy will leverage Modern Meadow’s INNOVERA™ biomaterial, formerly known as BIO-VERA®, to produce select consumer carry goods.

INNOVERA™ is engineered with plant-based proteins, biopolymers and post-consumer waste to replicate the look and feel of the collagen found in leather. With over 80% renewable carbon content, it provides an animal-free solution that integrates into industry standard manufacturing processes. INNOVERA™, offered in various colors, haptics and finishes, is lightweight and twice as strong as traditional leather.

“We create biomaterials that help companies like Bellroy bring high-quality, sustainable products to market,” said David Williamson, PhD, CEO of Modern Meadow. “By incorporating INNOVERA™ into accessories, Bellroy can offer carry products that are beautiful, functional and better for the planet. Given its durability, INNOVERA™ is particularly well-suited for high-wear applications.”

Since launching, Bellroy has continually incorporated responsible business and material development as core principles. Bellroy offers bags, tech accessories and more – featuring materials made from recycled plastic bottles and recycled sources including pre-consumer industrial waste and discarded fishing nets. As a certified B Corp, Bellroy is dedicated to solving social and environmental challenges, with a corporate social responsibility mission considering people, animals and the planet equally.

“We’re committed to supporting materials that have potential to solve very real environmental issues, without causing negative impacts elsewhere,” said Bellroy co-founder Andy Fallshaw. “We believe INNOVERA™ helps mitigate important waste streams and exceeds traditional leathers in many tangible performance aspects. From improved durability to highly tunable aesthetic and tactile traits, we’re excited to bring this compelling material to customers worldwide.”

Bellroy will launch its first INNOVERA™-based products in the second half of 2025. Visit bellroy.com/innovera to sign up for updates.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: Modern Meadow