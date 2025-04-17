INDA Honors Carl Cucuzza And Lynda Kelly With 2025 Lifetime Service Awards

CARY, N.C. — April 17, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, proudly announces Carl Cucuzza and Lynda Kelly as the recipients of the 2025 INDA Lifetime Service Awards.

Carl and Lynda are being recognized for their key contributions to the advancement of the nonwovens industry and INDA.

“I am thrilled to recognize Carl and Lynda for their exceptional dedication and impactful contributions,” said Matt O’Sickey, PhD, Director of Education & Technical Affairs at INDA. “Their unwavering commitment and tireless advocacy play vital roles in shaping the future of the nonwovens industry. I am looking forward to seeing and giving them their Awards at Hygienix and IDEA®25.”

Carl Cucuzza will receive his award during the Hygienix™ Conference on November 18th at 4:30 pm.

will receive his award during the Hygienix™ Conference on November 18th at 4:30 pm. Lynda Kelly will receive her award during IDEA®25 on April 29th at 4:45 pm.

Here are the Award recipients:

Carl Cucuzza: INDA Lifetime Service Award

“I am deeply honored and thankful to receive this Lifetime Service Award from INDA. It has been a blessing to collaborate with a close-knit community of dedicated professionals who continually innovate in ways that improve lives while protecting the environment. I’m grateful for the recognition and continue to be excited to see steady growth through the entrepreneurial spirit that is a hallmark of this industry.”

Carl Cucuzza, prior to retirement, was President and Managing Partner of Teknoweb North America, a key supplier of converting equipment for wet and dry wipes, facemasks, and similar disposable products. He also partnered with his son in establishing the Hot Melt Supply Company, which provides service and support for adhesive applications in the disposables, product assembly, and packaging industries.

Prior to that, Carl was General Manager of Newco Enterprises, Inc. and Global Sales and Marketing Manager for the Nonwovens Systems Group of Nordson Corporation. In that role, Carl directly managed the North American and European sales efforts to disposables producers and personally coordinated hot melt systems sales and support activities for a major producer’s global baby diaper production expansion through the 1990s.

Carl is a past board member of INDA, Organizing Committee member, Moderator and Presenter for over 35 years at Vision, WOW, Hygienix, and various other domestic and international conferences. He has been recognized by the state of Georgia with the Award for Product Development and Management Excellence and has received seven patents for machinery and processes for the production of disposable products. He has also published numerous technical papers and articles, consulted on disposables projects, and acted as an expert witness.

Born and raised in Bradford, PA, and living in Monroe, GA, he and his wife Toni have been married for 47 years and have four children and four grandchildren,

Lynda Kelly: INDA Lifetime Service Award

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive the INDA Lifetime Service Award. Growing up in this amazing industry has been a remarkable journey, working alongside so many incredible colleagues across the globe to develop and sell unique nonwoven product solutions and technologies. As an industry, we have achieved so much over the decades, and I am proud to have been part of its evolution. It has truly been an incredible experience.

Lynda Kelly served as Senior Vice President, Americas & Business Development for Suominen Corporation until her retirement in 2023, due to health challenges. She dedicated nearly a decade to Suominen, where she led the Care team then transitioned to lead Americas sales team alongside global product and business development professionals. Under her leadership, the company successfully advanced its sales, market presence, and innovative products to achieve optimal profitability.

Lynda began her career at Kendall, which later merged into International Paper/Veratec and eventually became BBA Nonwovens. Throughout her tenure, she managed sales and marketing across various sectors, advancing into leadership roles. Early in her career, she embraced an expatriate assignment in Toronto, Canada, which provided her with early exposure to the rapidly growing spunmelt market.

In addition to her time at Suominen, Lynda brought deep expertise to the nonwovens industry through 11 years at First Quality Nonwovens, where she helped expand their spunmelt nonwovens offerings in the medical market. She also gained valuable insights into consulting during her two years with John Starr.

A devoted contributor to the nonwovens industry, Lynda remains a long-term supporter of INDA initiatives. She played a significant role as a key member of INDA’s AAMI medical disposable standards committee, helping to shape critical industry-wide guidelines. From 2019 to 2022, she served on the INDA Board of Directors, navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic and advocating for collaboration across the sector. While at Suominen, she championed wellness-focused events like the “Run or Walk with Suominen,” blending industry engagement with health, fun, and community.

Lynda’s passion for the nonwovens industry extended beyond her professional contributions. Known for her enthusiasm, she often turned personal encounters into learning opportunities. For example, she would often examine new nonwoven products in a hospital or doctor’s office to spark inspiration. This curiosity drove her to learn more, initiate meaningful conversations, and implement innovative changes within her own teams.

Above all, Lynda cherishes the relationships she developed throughout her career. From colleagues to friends, she believes the most rewarding part of her journey was the people who enriched it. For Lynda, the true heart of the nonwovens industry has always been the connections and partnerships that make it thrive.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry