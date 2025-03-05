Technical Fabrics Manufacturer NONWOVENN Implements Next Phase Of Transformation Program

SOMERSET, England — March 5, 2025 — Nonwovenn has announced it is investing a further £5 million of self-funded capex to support the next phase of expansion and development.

The latest investment follows the completion of the first phase of the business’ transformation programme, which has seen £13m invested into a new ‘operational excellence model’ including investment in manufacturing equipment, an end-to-end operational efficiency programme and an enhancement in R&D and innovation capability.

The second phase of investment will be focused on capacity increases and improved capability. 2025/26 will see a focus on chemical bond production, with a significant increase in volume through conversion of existing lines and the purchase of a new line. The enhanced capability is to support the businesses ambitious growth targets in the $5.5 billion global oral pouch delivery sector.

Investments in operational management capability have already begun, with a new Operations Director and Operations Manager appointed to the business and doubling the number of shift managers. The senior team are working with planning, health and safety and quality teams to ensure the current and new staff are fully supported with training and development opportunities. There has also been a 50 person increase in manufacturing recruitment, which combined with the launch of a new multi skilling programme is designed to underpin the growth ambition.

Commenting on the new growth phase, David Lamb, chairman of Nonwovenn said; “We have seen substantial growth and transformation from the first phase of investment. The additional £5 million reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation, efficiency and sustainability at Nonwovenn.”

“The shift to focus more on chemical bond in 2025/26 marks a significant milestone, boosting our current capacity and a further 25% added when the new line is complete. The business is truly evolving, and we’re incredibly excited about what the future holds.”

Operations Director, Neil Thorn added; “We have had significant operational and performance improvements through the investment made in phase one of our programme. It is very exciting to see the the Operational Excellence journey gaining momentum through investment in equipment and new management talent. This additional funding will allow us to bring people and operational excellence to the forefront of the business to support the levels of growth we are aiming for.”

Posted: March 5, 2025

Source: Nonwovenn