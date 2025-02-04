Yorkshire Textile Manufacturer Wins National Flooring Innovation Award

BRADFORD, England — January 22, 2025 — Think Group, a Yorkshire-based textile manufacturer, celebrates its success in achieving a National Flooring Innovation award in the ‘Underlay + Accessories’ category.

The awards recognize businesses, products and services that are new, exciting and innovative in the United Kingdom flooring industry. Since its launch, the awards scheme has gained respect among industry professionals and is associated with highly rated products, services and technologies.

Think Group’s latest flooring development, the SpringBond® Eco-Step 8mm, was a key factor in their innovation award win. Eco-Step was launched at the Harrogate Flooring show in September 2024 where it was awarded “Best sustainability product” for the flooring industry across all categories.

This new variation of its flagship product aims to disrupt the mass market for PU underlays with a chemical-free, fully recyclable product that outperforms traditional PU in durability and comfort. Already getting huge traction in the House Builder sector, It is expected to be nationally specified by several top 10 housebuilders within its first 12 months.

The firm’s flagship SpringBond® underlay, made using 85 percent recycled content, including plastic bottles, has helped divert more than 60 million bottles from the world’s oceans.

Charlie Taylor, Marketing and Export Sales manager at Think Group said: “We’re proud to be starting 2025 winning such a highly regarded award, which reflects our commitment to forward-thinking approaches. Our SpringBond® Eco-Step 8mm is an example of how we’re not only driven to develop products that perform outstandingly but that are good for the planet.”

Think Group has also earned a SMETA 4-pillar accreditation, a recognition awarded to businesses that demonstrate a commitment to responsible and ethical practices in labor standards, health and safety, environmental stewardship, and business ethics. Additionally, the organization’s Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) provides third-party validation of its product’s environmental performance, one of very few underlays that has achieved this.

The National Flooring Innovation Awards’ overall gold winners will be announced in May.

Posted February 4, 2025

Source: Think Group