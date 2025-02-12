Finalists For The 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards Announced

CARY, N.C. — February 12, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine, is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards. These awards recognize the most innovative new product introductions in the nonwovens and engineered materials industry since the last IDEA® event in 2022.
The IDEA® Achievement Awards celebrate excellence in product innovation across multiple categories, with nominees evaluated on creativity, novelty of approach, uniqueness, and technical sophistication. The awards will be presented during IDEA®25, the global event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics, taking place April 29-May 1, 2025, in Miami Beach, FL.
The Award Finalists are:
IDEA® Equipment Achievement Award
- Dilo Systems GmbH – MicroPunch
- GDM SPA – In Line Laminated Waistband
- Oerlikon Neumag – hycuTEC
IDEA® Long-life Achievement Award
- Egal Pads, Inc. – Egal™ Pads on a Roll
- Hempitecture Inc. – PlantPanel
- Magnera – Sontara® Home Compostable Bag
IDEA® Nonwoven Products Achievement Award
- AHLSTROM – BioProtect™
- Innovatec Microfibre Technology – InnovaWipe® Water-Soluble Nonwoven
- Periodic Products, Inc. – MetalXtract® Filter Media
IDEA® Raw Materials Achievement Award
- BASF SE – SAVIVA® B 800
- OrganoClick AB – OC-Biobinder®
- Woolchemy NZ Ltd – neweFibre
IDEA® Short-life Achievement Award
- Egal Pads, Inc. – Egal™ Pads on a Roll
- Hello Hazel, Inc. – Hazel® High & Dry Brief
- Swoobie – Swoobie Bra Liner
IDEA® Sustainability Advancement Award
- HIRO TECHNOLOGIES – The World’s First MycoDigestible™ Diapers
- KINDCLOTH™ – PURA HEALTH Insect Repellent Water-Dissolvable Wipes
- OrganoClick AB – OC-Biobinder®
These innovations reflect the industry’s commitment to advancing technology, sustainability, and performance in nonwoven materials. The Finalists will be voted on by industry professionals and the winners will be announced live at IDEA25.
For more information about the Finalists and how to vote, visit: www.ideashow.org/2025-awards-finalists
To register for IDEA25, visit: https://ideashow.org/
Posted: February 12, 2025
Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry