Finalists For The 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards Announced

CARY, N.C. — February 12, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine, is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards. These awards recognize the most innovative new product introductions in the nonwovens and engineered materials industry since the last IDEA® event in 2022.

The IDEA® Achievement Awards celebrate excellence in product innovation across multiple categories, with nominees evaluated on creativity, novelty of approach, uniqueness, and technical sophistication. The awards will be presented during IDEA®25, the global event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics, taking place April 29-May 1, 2025, in Miami Beach, FL.

The Award Finalists are:

IDEA® Equipment Achievement Award

Dilo Systems GmbH – MicroPunch

GDM SPA – In Line Laminated Waistband

Oerlikon Neumag – hycuTEC

IDEA® Long-life Achievement Award

Egal Pads, Inc. – Egal™ Pads on a Roll

Hempitecture Inc. – PlantPanel

Magnera – Sontara® Home Compostable Bag

IDEA® Nonwoven Products Achievement Award

AHLSTROM – BioProtect™

Innovatec Microfibre Technology – InnovaWipe® Water-Soluble Nonwoven

Periodic Products, Inc. – MetalXtract® Filter Media

IDEA® Raw Materials Achievement Award

BASF SE – SAVIVA® B 800

OrganoClick AB – OC-Biobinder®

Woolchemy NZ Ltd – neweFibre

IDEA® Short-life Achievement Award

Egal Pads, Inc. – Egal™ Pads on a Roll

Hello Hazel, Inc. – Hazel® High & Dry Brief

Swoobie – Swoobie Bra Liner

IDEA® Sustainability Advancement Award

HIRO TECHNOLOGIES – The World’s First MycoDigestible™ Diapers

KINDCLOTH™ – PURA HEALTH Insect Repellent Water-Dissolvable Wipes

OrganoClick AB – OC-Biobinder®

These innovations reflect the industry’s commitment to advancing technology, sustainability, and performance in nonwoven materials. The Finalists will be voted on by industry professionals and the winners will be announced live at IDEA25.

For more information about the Finalists and how to vote, visit: www.ideashow.org/2025-awards-finalists

To register for IDEA25, visit: https://ideashow.org/

Posted: February 12, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry