Mark Ushpol Appointed EVP, Americas Business Area At Suominen

HELSINKI — December 5, 2024 — Mark Ushpol has been appointed Executive Vice President, Americas business area at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen’s Executive Management Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Ushpol will start in his new position on January 6, 2025.

Mr. Ushpol joins Suominen from Ahlstrom, where he worked as Executive Vice President of the Food & Consumer Packaging division and as a member of the Executive Management Team.

“Mark has a strong experience in leading industrial business and operations. He also has industry knowledge and proven record in successfully executing company goals. I am sure he will be a valued member in our Executive Management Team and support us in our journey towards profitable growth,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Posted: December 5, 2024

Source: Suominen Corporation